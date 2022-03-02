The Calhoun High School girls track and field team began the 2022 schedule last Thursday with a triangular home meet against North Murray and Adairsville High Schools.
There were two events -- the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump -- in which the Yellow Jackets had the first three places and basically they produced at least one top three finish, if not higher, in each event they competed in.
In the shorter of the two hurdles' races, Lily Bunch won (19.55) to lead the Calhoun trio and she was the only runner to finish under 20 seconds.
Yadhira Valdivia was second (20.13) in the 100-m and freshman Tiara Lawrence was third (20.49) as the three came in right after each other at the end.
Valdivia was actually second for the Jackets in both hurdles races as she was the runner-up in the 300-meters (1:01.00).
Junior Asiyah Pritchett won the high jump (4-04), finishing in front of sophomore Ryan Wade, who was second (4-02). Sophomore teammate Ayla Hiles was third with a height of four feet even.
Senior Jabria Printup had the Calhoun girls' best day individually, winning two events -- the discus and the shot put.
And she led a strong showing in both weight events with a few girls scoring points for the Lady Jackets.
Printup led a 1-2-4 finish in the discus with Calhoun finishing first, second and fourth. Printup was the winner by more than 40 feet, throwing a 104-05 distance. Senior Cameron Fletcher was second in the field (64-05) and Drilona Pranku was fourth (59-04).
In the shot, the Yellow Jackets had five of the top six throws with Printup coming in first at 33-02. Adairsville took second, but the next four girls were wearing black-and-gold.
Wade took third (26-10.5) with Fletcher coming in fourth (24-08) while Ariez Hogan was fifth (24-03) and Lawrence came in fifth (21-11).
Calhoun's other first place came in the 4-x-100 relays, with the Lady Jackets ending out the North Murray for first. The teams were less than a half-second apart with Calhoun running a fast 55.97 time while the Lady Mountaineers had a 56.40.
Calhoun had three of the top four places in the 200-meter dash with sophomore Ayla Hiles just missing first place as she ran a 31.30 and the winning time was a 31.29 by a North Murray sprinter. Two freshmen were right behind her with Jaly Ramirez placing third (33.09) and Wendy Baltazar was fourth (34.89).
The home school also had three of the first five finishes in the 400-meter.
Senior Phoebe Reid was second in the quarter-mile (1:10.87) and Calhoun freshman Ann Grace Braden was third (1:13.19). Fellow freshman Koel Wilkey came in fifth (1:23.60).
In the 100-meter dash, the Yellow Jackets were third and fourth behind a pair of North Murray runners who finished in under 14 seconds.
Pritchett was third in the race (14.13) and senior Espee Reyes came in a close fourth (14.37).
Reyes also had a third place finish in the triple jump as Calhoun's only contest in the event. Reyes had a hop, skip and jump distance of 31-00.5.
Junior Katring Dong was third in the 800-meter run with a 3:08. The winning time was a 3:01, but Dong was just two seconds away from second place, which was a 3:06.