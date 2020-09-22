The Calhoun Lady Yellow Jackets softball team went undefeated Friday and Saturday in the Gordon Lee Tournament in Chickamauga, with two players setting schools records in the process.
The Lady Jackets defeated Ringgold and Villa Rica on Friday and followed that up by beating Tattnall Square Academy and Northwest Whitfield on Saturday.
In the first game, Calhoun defeated the Lady Tigers of Ringgold 5-1. Starting pitcher Maggie McBrayer threw five strikeouts and gave up only one run on four hits.
The Lady Jackets had success at the plate as well. Espee Reyes was 4-4 batting with three runs and an RBI, while Lyndi Rae Davis went 2-3, hit two doubles and accounted for an RBI. Calhoun coach Diane Smith was happy with her team’s performance against the Lady Tigers.
“It was great,” Smith said. “We had a total of 10 hits against Ringgold. They had beaten us 7-2 earlier in the season, so we wanted revenge. I didn’t mind playing them again. We came back and beat them 5-1. The girls were just fired up and ready to play. It was just a great game.”
In the second game against Villa Rica, the Lady Jackets won a tight 3-2 game, thanks to the stellar pitching performance of McBrayer. McBrayer set a school record for strikeouts in a single game with 24. (The previous record of 20 was set by Kinsey Liscio in 2015.)
McBrayer also reached the milestone of throwing 500 career strikeouts at Calhoun. Smith had high praise for McBrayer’s performance on the mound.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Smith said. “Strikeout, after strikeout, after strikeout. I thought ‘My gosh.’ She just had it clicking on all four cylinders this weekend. That was her best performance ever. She was very relaxed and controlled that entire game.”
Villa Rica and Calhoun traded runs in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, but were still tied 1-1 after the seventh. After the eighth inning, the time had officially expired for the game, so the international tie-breaker went into effect. Both teams scored a run apiece in the ninth inning, but Calhoun finally broke through in the 10th inning.
Kayleigh Warren, who led the Lady Jackets at the plate (3-4 with a run), scored the go-ahead run from her starting position at second base via a sacrifice bunt by Emma Rogers that moved Warren to third. A sacrifice fly to left field by Reyes scored Warren, and McBrayer shut out the Lady Wildcats in the bottom of the inning to seal the 3-2 victory.
In the games on Saturday, Calhoun defeated Tattnall Square Academy 7-3 and later beat Northwest Whitfield 8-0. Davis was the star of the Tattnall Square game, as she went 3-4 at the plate with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBIs. Sydney Terry started at pitcher and threw five strikeouts. Smith shared her thoughts on the game.
“Tattnall - they were the home team,” Smith said. "We scored right off the bat. They came in and scored two (in the first also). Later on, in the third when (Lyndi Rae) Davis came up, I was over there on the third-base side, and their coach said, ‘Well, they’re about to go ahead of us. Davis is up to bat.’ Sure enough, she hit a double that gave us three. She had a great game.”
The final game of the tournament for Calhoun saw the Lady Jackets decisively defeat Northwest Whitfield 8-0. McBrayer took over the pitching duties in this game and threw five strikeouts in the shutout victory. Davis again led the Jackets in batting, going 2-2 with a homer and three RBIs.
Davis also set a new school record this past weekend for career home runs with 36. Smith marveled at Davis’ accomplishment.
“It’s something,” Smith said. “Whenever Jana Johns set that record years ago, I thought it would be a while (until it was broken). It’s a career record. From the beginning, I thought if anyone could break it that it would be Lyndi Rae (Davis) because as a freshman, sophomore and junior I compared her to Jana. She hit more home runs than Jana did each of those grades, so I thought that she would bust out her senior year and break that record and she did. She’s not finished yet, so she’s going to be adding some more to that record.”
Calhoun is certainly flying high right now. They have a 14-7 overall record and are undefeated in region play (9-0). The Lady Jackets next game will be Thursday on the road at Woodland, the No. 2 team in their region. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:30 p.m.