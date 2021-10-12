The 5A state high school softball playoffs are underway.
And with the AAAAA Region 7 race finally settled Saturday afternoon, let the fun begin.
Blessed Trinity was the Region 7 regular season champ, finishing with a 12-3 record and a game ahead of Calhoun, which finished 11-4, making head coach Diane Smith's ball club the number two seed out of the league.
Woodland was third in the Region and just off the pace at 10-5 and Cass came in forth at 7-8 to secure that last playoff position.
While Calhoun had not played in over a week when it began the road to what the Yellow Jackets hope will be their fourth 5A state championship in the past decade on Tuesday with a doubleheader against Decatur (details were not available at press time) in their best-of-three series, just about everyone else in the region was playing late last week in an attempt to finish the regular season.
Blessed Trinity put the final touches on their Region title Saturday by sweeping Cartersville while Cass secured that fourth playoff spot Thursday evening by sweeping winless Hiram.
The Lady Titans got the two wins they had to have over the Lady Hurricanes by taking the first game, 8-0, and then won a 3-2 nail-biter in the game that put them ahead of the Lady Jackets in the final standings.
Meanwhile Cass, which handed Blessed Trinity one of its three league losses, thumped Hiram twice last Thursday to move past Cartersville and reach the postseason.
They clobbered the Hornets, 8-1, in the first game and then 20-2 in the nightcap to leave them below .500 in the league standings, but they are going to the playoffs and for the Lady Colonels that is all that matters.
Decatur came into Tuesday's doubleheader against Calhoun as the third seed out of Region 5. The Bulldogs had a fine 17-5 record and were 13-4 overall in their league for third place
Much like Region 7, Region 5 was top-heavy with the four teams headed to the playoffs all above .500 while the other six ball clubs in the state's largest 5A district were all below .500.
Chamblee, which is the sixth-ranked 5A team in Georgia, was the conference champ, going a perfect 15-O in league play.
St Pius X Catholic was second, going 14-3 in the region and closing out a game ahead of Decatur. Northview was the fourth place team, ending with a 10-6 mark.
Calhoun played their double header Tuesday night against Decatur and if the teams had to play a game 3 to decide who advances and who goes home, that game would be Wednesday afternoon back in Calhoun.
Besides Calhoun's best-of-three series against Decatur, the other opening-round matchups for teams out of Region 7 had Blessed Trinity taking on Northview, Woodland facing St. Pius X, and Cass playing Chamblee.
The winner of the Calhoun-Decatur series will take on the winner of the Creekside–Veterans series in the second round.