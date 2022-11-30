After just three games for the Calhoun High School girls basketball team, one thing is clear.
They're still all about the controlled chaos.
The Lady Jackets made their home debut this week to end a nine-day layoff that concluded just before the Thanksgiving when they ended play in the power Jefferson EMC Tipoff Classic with a 64-37 win over the host team Jefferson.
That gave them two wins in their three games in Jefferson with their only loss coming to a strong Buford team. The Lady Jackets lost 72-61 but had their chances to win the game before a four-point fourth quarter did them in.
"It was a good tournament," Calhoun head girls basketball coach Jaime Echols said. "The girls played very well. We went into looking for the girls to compete and they definitely did that. We had a chance to win all three games, but weren't able to finish the Buford game like we had hoped.
"But I thought the biggest thing was that we were able to play our style of basketball. We were able to push the tempo and play at the pace we want to play. Coming in, that was the question I was wondering if we would be able to play the up-tempo style against these level of teams and we definitely were, so I came out of that tournament feeling really good about us."
They began the tournament with a rousing 62-37 victory over South Carolina three-time state champion Westside out of Anderson, handing the Lady Rams their first loss in two years.
"It was a great way to start the season," Echols said. "The girls just came out and played very well from the very start. Our core returners played very well. And then all our new players came in and did a good job.