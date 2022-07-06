The Calhoun Blue Barracuda girls swim team wrapped up the regular season summer schedule last week with a close meet against the Catoosa swim team.
The team, just like the boys team had another meet with Catoosa set up as well, but that meet was called off, making the teams' dual meet last week the final one of the summer before the playoffs begin this weekend with the city meet in Ringgold.
Against Catoosa last week, the Blue Barracudas girls had a number of individual wins to go with a lot of top-three finishes against a Catoosa team that has been their nemesis this summer.
In the girls 11-12 age group, Calhoun swimmer Jocelyn Chance paced the locals, winning three individual events on the day. Chance was first in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100 individual medley, and the 50-yard butterfly.
Swimming in the meet's youngest age group, Abigail Carroll was the other Calhoun swimmer to win multiple races, placing first in the 6-and-under 25-yard freestyle and the 25-yard backstroke.
The Calhoun girls also were first in three of the relay races and had nine individual first places showings as well.
Listed below are the Calhoun girls results with their final places and times:
6-and-under 25-yard FREESTYLE: 1. Abigail Carroll, 30.04; 2. Lily Wiley, 33.34.
7-8 25 FREE: 2. Brylie Carter, 20.66; 5. Vanslie Burchett.
9-10 25 FREE: 4. Khloe Chance, 43.88; 5. Ellie Holbert 57.67.
11-12 50-yard FREE: 1. Jocelyn Chance, 28.81; 4. Elissa Westgate, 33.67.
13-14 50 FREE: 2. Avery Gray Trimble, 29.40; 4. Ella Foster, 33.52; 5. Lily Marshall, 35.39.
15 & O 50 FREE: 3. Charlotte Dillmon, 28.65; 4. Kim Ambrocio 29.56.
8-and-under 25-yard BREASTSTROKE: 1. Alison Ogas, 27.47; 3. Carter Brylie 33.09.
9-10 50-yard BREASTSTROKE: 4. Brooklyn Turgeon, 1:41.00; 5. Zoe Zeiss.
11-12 50 BREASTSTROKE: 2. Morgan Cox, 46.62; 3. Elissa Westgate, 50.40.
13-14 50 BREASTSTROKE: 1. Annie Eickman, 35.72; 3. Lindsay Cox, 39.45.
15 & O 50 BREASTSTROKE: 3. Claire Alexander, 38.34; 4. Charlotte Dillmon, 41.00.
8-U 100-yard MEDLEY RELAY: 2. Calhoun (Abigail Carroll, Alison Ogas, Brylie Carter, Lily Wiley) 1:52.84.
9-10 200-yard MEDLEY RELAY: 2. Calhoun (Brooklyn Turgeon, Zoe Zeiss, Khloe Chance, Audrey Develay) 3:47.25.
13-14 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Calhoun (Avery Gray Trimble, Annie Eickman, Lindsey Cox, Zoey Wilbanks) 2:10.96.
15 & OVER 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 3. Calhoun (Claire Alexander, Ella Foster, Kim Ambrocio, Charlotte Dillmon) 2:33.00.
9-10 100-yard INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 4. Brooklyn Turgeon, 1:55.13; 5. Khloe Chance 2:01.87.
11-12 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 1. Jocelyn Chance, 1:20.28.
13-14 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 2. Annie Eickman, 1:09.18; 3. Lindsey Cox, 1:11.84; 5. Ella Foster.
15 & O 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 3. Claire Alexander, 1:12.37; 4. Kim Ambrocio, 1;21.64.
6-U 25-yard BACKSTROKE: 1. Abigail Carroll, 33.62; 4. Lily Wiley, 51.59.
7-8 25 50-yard BACKSTROKE: 2. Sarah Tinsley, 27.60, 4. Alison Ogas, 27.44.
9-10 50 BACKSTROKE: 4. Brooklyn Turgeon, 50.09; 5. Zoe Zeiss 52.09.
11-12 50 BACKSTROKE: 1. Morgan Cox, 37.84; 4. Elissa Westgate, 47.77; 5. Zoey Wilbanks, 53.69.
13-14 50 BACKSTROKE: 1. Annie Eickman, 33.62; 2. Avery Gray Trimble, 36.12.
15 & O 50 BACKSTROKE: 1. Charlotte Dill,on, 31.53; 3. Claire Alexander, 33.09.
8-U 25-yard BUTTERFLY: 2, Brylie Carter, 26.69; 3. Alison Ogas, 26.90; Sarah Tinsley 33.53.
9-10 50 BUTTERFLY: 2. Khloe Chance 47.06; 5. Zoe Zeiss, 1:03.64.
11-12 50 BUTTERFLY: 1. Jocelyn Chance, 31.72; 4. Morgan Cox, 43.72.
13-14 50 BUTTERFLY: 2. Lindsey Cox, 30.97; 3. Avery Gray Trimble, 35.57.
15 & O 50 BUTTERFLY: 3. Kim Ambrocio, 33.29.
8-U 100-yard FREESTYLE RELAY: 2. Calhoun (Alison Ogas, Lily Wiley, Abigail Carroll, Brylie Carter) 1:57.38.