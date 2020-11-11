Red Bub Middle School’s FFA program announced this week that Kylie Hurd, now a freshman at Sonoraville High School, won the National FFA Antiscience Fair for her eighth grade project.
Hurd’s project wass the second time RBMS FFA has had a national qualifying Agriscience Fair project but the first national winner (the previous best placing was second place nationally). The FFA National Convention is always held in October and recognizes winners based on their work from the previous school year.
“Kylie is an outstanding student who served on the RBMS FFA officer team during her middle school tenure, specifically as the president during her eigth grade year. She participated in a multitude of FFA activities that spanned all areas of the agriculture industry, finding high success in many of those areas,” said Rebecca Macedo, agriculture teacher at Red Bud.
For the Agriscience Fair Contest, students have to identify a modern and relevant issue within the agriculture industry, come up with a hypothesis, design an experiment to test their hypothesis, research and write a scientific paper and present their findings for a set of judges and answer higher-level questions about their research, findings and conclusions.
Hurd’s experiment specifically examined different cattle deworming regimens and which method of dewormer — injectable or pour-on — had the greatest initial effect and the longest lasting effect on the amount of internal parasite populations in the animals. She did this by treating the animals with their respective treatments and then examining their parasite loads over time and collecting this data. She concluded that both methods of dewormer had the same initial effect on the parasite load, however the injectable dewormer method saw the longest lasting effect.
Last April, Hurd’s FFA Agriscience project won the Georgia State FFA Agriscience Fair, which earned her a spot in the National FFA Agriscience Fair Contest. She found out a month ago that her project was a Top 3 National Finalist, and found out the final results this week at the First Session of the 93rd National FFA Convention, which is virtual this year. She was recognized through the national broadcast of the convention. This title earns her a plaque and $1,000 cash prize.