Kim Taylor has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient. This award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Taylor, a patient care technician in AdventHealth Gordon’s emergency department and at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Calhoun, received a nomination from a patient who said the following: “I went to the ER after turning my ankle and falling downhill during my daily walk. My husband and I called the ER and spoke to Kim who told us they would be happy to see us and take care of my needs. We didn’t want to overload the ER with a non-life-threatening emergency, but Kim was so polite and made sure we knew that my emergency was important and in no way an interruption of the ER staff’s time.
“When we arrived, my husband dropped me off with crutches and a mask. The entryway nurse was very polite also and helped me get screened and to the ER desk. There was no wait and in less than five minutes I was already through triage and in a room on a Saturday during quarantine! Great job to the admittance staff in the ER.
“Two or three nurses came in and made sure I was comfortable and all checked in. Kim came in and remembered that I called. It was like she was happy to see me. The PA on hand and X-ray technician came in within 30 minutes of me being admitted. Within 45 minutes, I was diagnosed with a fifth metatarsal break in my foot, given pain medication and prepped to have a splint on my foot. Kim Taylor did the splint and did an excellent job. She also got me to the restroom when I needed it. She was kind, professional, informative and gave me an amazing splint in no time at all and with little discomfort. She obviously loves what she does and has a caregiver’s heart. You are blessed to have her in the ER.”