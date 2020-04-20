FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at Liberty Plaza across the street from the Georgia state Capitol building in downtown Atlanta. Kemp is in a very public battle with Shirley Sessions, who was sworn in barely three months ago as mayor of Tybee Island, a small coastal community that thrives on beach tourism, after he reversed the city's painful decision to close its own beach to slow the coronavirus.