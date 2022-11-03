Sonoraville senior softball player Kelly Green has been named the Region 7-4A Player of the Year after helping the Phoenix reached the playoffs in their first year in the higher classification.
Green finished this past season with a .411 batting average, which was the third highest in the league and led the Region in home runs with seven, RBI with 28, and slugging percentage at .808. The Phoenix catcher also had a .436 on-base percentage with 30 hits in 25 games and eight doubles and 10 runs scored.
Green finished her time with the Firebirds with a .356 batting average in 85 games played as she was a four-year varsity player. She closed out her high school career with 95 hits in 253 official at-bats and she had 84 RBI. Green also had 27 doubles, 12 home runs and two triples.
But while Green was voted on by the coaches as the 7-4A’s top player, the Phoenix finished the season with other girls also putting up some lofty numbers.
For example, Green was third in the Region in batting average, but the Phoenix had three others in the top 10 in hitting and all of them are sophomores.
Harley Brown was sixth in the 7-4A in batting average with AnLeigh Shirley eighth and sophomore Erin Garland ninth.
Brown, in 23 games, had a .379 norm with 22 hits in 58 at-bats and a .438 on-base percentage. She scored 13 runs and drove in six more while also hammering two doubles and a triple.
Shirley might have been the Region’s most-improved player this past summer/fall.
After seeing little action as a freshman in 2021 and hitting just .143, she came alive this year, finishing with a .364 average in 18 games played and she was second in the Region in slugging with a .636 percentage. Shirley had 12 hits in 33 ABs and a .340 on-base percentage, rapping out two homers and three doubles while driving in 11 runs and scoring five times.
Garland was right behind her in the Region, hitting at a .356 pace with 26 hits in 73 official at-bats with two homers and 15 RBI and she was third in the 7-4A with her .548 slugging percentage. She had an on-base percentage of .448 and pounded out eight doubles and a trio of triples and pretty much crossed the plate every time she got a hit, notching 22 runs scored.
Garland was second in the Region with 10 stolen bases and Emma Springfield and Annslee DeFoor tied for fourth with nine swipes each.
In all, the Phoenix hit nearly 20 homers this year with Green leading the Region and teammate Becca Tippett was second with three. Ashley Fountain, who had 11 RBI, and Shirley each had two.
Tippett also had a .511 slugging percentage with 13 hits in 47 ABs and 13 RBI. Five of those 13 hits went for extra bases with two doubles and three round-trippers.
On the pitching side, Sonoraville hurlers Lila Mullinax and Lily Holton were among the Region leaders in a number of categories.
Mullinax, who had a 5-4 record, was third in Earned Run Average, finishing with a 3.67 as she allowed 39 earned runs in 74.1 innings of work. She worked in 23 games played and faced 338 batters during the season.
Holton, who was 8-8 on the season, was fourth in the 7-4A with a 4.39 ERA, giving up 51 runs in 81.1 innings thrown and she saw 403 hitters in 23 games.
The Phoenix also had some of the best defenders in the Region with Green compiling a .990 fielding percentage while Fountain finished with a .952 fielding percentage and senior first baseman Taylor West had a .950 rate.