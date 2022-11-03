110321_TCT_SonoSoftball3.jpg

Sonoraville catcher Kelly Green, shown here last year 3A Elite Eight state tournament in Columbus, has been named the Region 7-4A Player of the Year.

 Tim Godbee

Sonoraville senior softball player Kelly Green has been named the Region 7-4A Player of the Year after helping the Phoenix reached the playoffs in their first year in the higher classification.

Green finished this past season with a .411 batting average, which was the third highest in the league and led the Region in home runs with seven, RBI with 28, and slugging percentage at .808. The Phoenix catcher also had a .436 on-base percentage with 30 hits in 25 games and eight doubles and 10 runs scored.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In