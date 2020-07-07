Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful will host its second annual “Love the Earth” golf tournament at Fields Ferry Golf Club on Aug. 26. Proceeds from the event will go toward promoting a “cleaner, greener place to live, work and play” in Gordon County, according to organizers.
“Our three goals are litter prevention, beautification, waste reduction and recycling,” said KCGB President Donny Robertson. “This tournament helps us achieve those goals by raising the money we need to get things done.”
Last year’s event, which included 18 different teams, raised a $10,000 profit.
“That wouldn’t have been possible without Mohawk’s assistance,” founding KCGB member Judy Peterson said. “They are our partner in this and the Platinum Sponsor for this event. We’ve been really lucky to have them around because they mean it when they say they support what we are doing. They really walk the talk.”
Check-in for the tournament will begin at noon and the event will officially begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Awards, Peterson said, would be held at 4 p.m.
All participants will be given the option to socially distance with individual carts during the tournament to avoid risks of contracting COVID-19. Lunch will also be delivered to each cart to avoid pulling large numbers of people all into one area.
“It’s important to us that we keep everyone safe while we do this,” Peterson said. “We are sure that we can do that, and we are taking the steps necessary to make that happen.”
First place tournament winners will win a $500 cash prize. Second place winners will go home with $300, and third place winners will receive $150.
Team registration starts at $500. Individual registration is $125. Hole sponsorships are $150. Peterson said the organization is also continuing to look for Gold, Silver and Bronze level partners.
For more information about the tournament, partnerships or to register a sponsorship, visit www.keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.