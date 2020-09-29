Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful will host its first semi-annual recycling event on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Bridge Community Church, located at 905 Curtis Parkway S.E. in Calhoun.
Partners for the event, which the club hopes will help residents safely and property dispose of recyclable materials, include Rock Bridge Community Church, BRME (Battery Recycling Made Easy), Calhoun Woman’s Club and the Voluntary Action Center.
Calhoun and Gordon County residents are encouraged to drop off used paint cans and batteries in the church parking lot, as well as paper for onsite shredding. BRME will be onsite to assist in collecting and safely recycling batteries. Rather than charge a fee for the service, founding KCGB member Judy Peterson said the club is asking the public to bring a canned food item for the VAC as a donation.
“With your help we will be able to divert valuable materials from our landfill and allow these materials to be part of a 360 sustainable economy,” said Peterson. “Please join us Oct. 17, and remember to bring canned goods for the VAC.”
The VAC is typically seeking items like canned vegetables and canned meats, as well as dry goods like rice, pasta, peanut butter and applesauce.
For more information about Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful, visit www.keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.