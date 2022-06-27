Registration is underway for the upcoming Love The Earth golf tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Fields Ferry Golf Club.
The tournament benefits the Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful (KCGB) Inc., an organization that promotes a cleaner, greener place to live, work, and play for all of Gordon County.
Interested participants can form a team or register as an individual and tournament officials are also still looking for sponsors as well.
Team registration for four players is $500 and individuals are $125. Anyone who wishes to sponsor a hole can do so for $150.
There are five different levels of sponsorship and they range for $5,000 to $500.
The Platinum sponsor is $5,000 and right now Mohawk Industries is the Love The Earth tournament Platinum Sponsor.
The gold sponsorship cost $2,000 while the silver sponsorship costs $1,000 and the bronze sponsorship is $500.
Gold sponsors will have the playing fee waived for one team and receive four free mulligans as well as a corporate logo on a banner and brochure and will be recognized in social media before and on the day of the tournament.
Silver sponsors will have one free player per team and also get four free mulligans. In addition, they will receive recognition on social media and the KCGB website before and on the day of the tournament.
Bronze sponsors will get recognition on social media before and on the day of the tournament.
Anyone sponsoring a hole for $150 will have their name and logo permanently displayed at that hole and also receive a free ticket to the hole-in-one competition. They will also receive some recognition for purchasing the sponsor of that particular hole.
The Love The Earth tournament begins on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 12 p.m. noon sharp with the check-in and lunch, which will be provided by Chick-Fil-A.
The tournament will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. with the awards to be presented at 4 p.m.
Golfers can win cash and prizes with the first-place finisher winning $500 and the second place finisher will earn $300. The third place golfer will take home $150 and there will be other prizes to be handed out as well.
The Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful (KCGB) is a local Keep America Beautiful affiliate and nonprofit dedicated to creating a vibrant community by engaging local individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environment.
All KCGB board members and volunteers focus on activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, water reduction and recycling.
Interested participants can register online at keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org or pick up a brochure at Fields Ferry Golf Course and fill out the form in the back and mail it to KCGB — Golf, PO Box 962, Calhoun, GA. 30703.
And for more information, potential players and sponsors can call 770-881-2710.