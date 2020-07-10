Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting a “cleaner, greener place to live, work and play” in Gordon County, recently applied for affiliation with Keep America Beautiful, a national organization dedicated to developing and promoting a national cleanliness ethic.
Becoming an affiliate, according to founding KCGB member Judy Peterson, will provide the organization with access to Keep America Beautiful’s more than 600 affiliate organizations, their resources and educational tools. If approved for affiliation, it will also mean KCGB can apply for specialty grants to fund environmental projects and partner with other local groups to take part in beautification initiatives.
“This affiliation will make things possible for us that we haven’t been able to do before,” Peterson said. “We’ll have access to resources and materials for teaching others about what it is we do that have been shown to really work in other communities like ours.”
In order to become affiliated, it is required that local organizations establish a board of directors, attend a Keep America Beautiful training session and create a community plan with goals and objectives. Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful plans to start this process as soon as early September.
“Depending on how things go with the coronavirus, we’re hoping to have a meeting in early September and invite Keep America Beautiful organizers here to Calhoun. We will host a meet-and-greet, and they will have a two-hour session for prospective board members and community members to learn more about our program,” Peterson said.
From there, KCGB will invite interested members of the public to join the board.
“Our main concern is that we get a nice, broad spectrum of people on that board who, number one, have an interest in what we do, and, number two, represent our community,” Peterson continued. “It’s very important to us that this board feels like a real picture of what Gordon County is.”
First and foremost, board members must be committed to helping individuals gain responsibility for their own environmental footprint, educating others about positive behaviors and community improvement, developing partnership and community alliances in an effort to achieve sustainability and volunteerism. They will also need to be dedicated to Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful’s three main goals: litter prevention, beautification, waste reduction and recycling.
For more information about Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful and its initiatives, visit www.keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.