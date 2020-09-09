Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful, Battery Recycling Made Easy and Rock Bridge Community Church have teamed up to host a day-long recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 17, with the goal of helping residents safely and properly dispose of materials like household batteries, paint and paper.
“Everyone will have the opportunity to recycle things that they don’t take anywhere else in Calhoun,” said KC-GB founding member Judy Peterson. “We’re partnering with Battery Recycling Made Easy to recycle batteries and paint. We’re also going to have a paper shredding on site the day of.”
Calhoun and Gordon County residents are invited to drop off their recyclables in the Rock Bridge Community Church parking lot, located at 905 Curtis Parkway S.E. in Calhoun, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the event at no cost. Rather than charge a fee, Peterson said all three partnering organizations were more interested in continuing the cycle of giving back to the community.
“So, there will be no cost but we are asking people to bring canned food items for the VAC as a donation,” she said.
The VAC, also known as the Voluntary Action Center, is typically seeking items like rice, canned beans or vegetables, pastas, peanut butter and applesauce.
Though the October event is the first of its kind hosted by KC-GB, Peterson said the group hopes to host similar recycling days semi-annually.
“Our hope is that we host these events and people remember them and start saving their paper to recycle and develop the habit of putting recyclables to the side so they can bring them to us and we can have them properly disposed of,” Peterson said.
For more information about Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful, visit www.keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.