Local singer Katie Nemechek took home the grand prize out of 18 acts last Saturday in the GEM Theater's first-ever Karaoke Showdown. Mason Dockrey was named runner-up, and Bobby Valentin received honorable mention for his rendition of Aaron Tippin's "Where The Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly."
"Everyone who sang did so well," said GEM Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell. "We had a great time with lots of great local talent. It's something we're thinking about doing again."
Brazell said the GEM hopes to host another event like Karaoke Showdown or potentially even a talent show sometime within the next three months.
"We had several people contact us about performing original music in the Showdown, but we couldn't really do that because it was a karaoke event," she said. "That's where a talent show could come in and be a really great thing."
Other upcoming GEM events include a performance from local Americana singer and songwriter Hunter Blalock on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and a night of music by The Allman Brothers Band performed by tribute band "End of The Line" on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information about the GEM Theatre or to purchase tickets to future shows, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.