As the president and chief executive office of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, I am pleased with the major efforts that have been made to support our members as well as the business community at large during the COVID-19 Crisis.
While the office is closed to public traffic, administration is reporting on alternating schedules while the staff works remotely. Dedicated pages have been created on the chamber’s website page, global emails are being issued almost daily, and the social media footprint has been expanded in order to create a one-stop community resource and keep Calhoun-Gordon County informed. From the beginning, my primary goal has been to protect the health of those I lead, while continuing to conduct business to the fullest extent possible. At the chamber, we will continue to support the businesses that are still creating, building, making, caring and serving in Gordon County.
Like every chamber executive, it is typical for me to spend a great deal of time and energy communicating with local, state, regional and national agencies for the benefit of the community, but there has been a dramatic increase in virtual conferencing as social distancing became the new normal. Through extensive efforts in this regard, we have been able to identify and promote the work being done by many agencies to help businesses cope with new challenges. We are aggressively pushing out information received from agencies including but in no way limited to local government, multiple congressional delegations, Department of Labor, Department of Revenue, Georgia and United States Chambers of Commerce, Internal Revenue Service, Small Business Development Center, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia Department of Economic Development, North Georgia Regional Commission, Department of Community Affairs, Center for Disease Control, Small Business Administration and the governor’s office.
The chamber invites you to share any announcements, questions or concerns by emailing communications@gordoncountychamber.com. We will make every effort to promote any business announcements and help you reach your customers through our communication modules.
As additional information and opportunities become available, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will continue its mission of connecting members and the community to promote economic growth.