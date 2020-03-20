It is my privilege to serve as the president and chief executive officer of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority of Gordon County, and I take that burden of leadership very seriously. When challenges arise, it becomes necessary to make critical, difficult decisions very quickly.
In recent days, I have convened with the executive board of the chamber to make exactly those kinds of decisions and I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from that board, the chamber membership, my staff, and the general public. My driving goal has been to protect the health of those I lead, while conducting chamber business to the extent we are able. At the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, we will continue to support the business community that is still creating, building, making, caring, and serving in Calhoun-Gordon County.
Many businesses, including restaurants and retailers, operating in Gordon County have temporarily closed or restricted their operations, but there are still ways to show your support and now is the time to do it. The chamber has some ideas to share about how you can stay safe and healthy and still support small, local businesses. Social media makes it easy to remain socially distant while still connecting with family and friends. From the comfort and safety of your home, you can support local businesses by purchasing gift-cards, posting online endorsements and sharing information about how they are responding to the crisis.
Currently, our membership roster shows 23 restaurants and caterers. Most of these businesses are open for business with limited seating or drive-thru service only during modified hours and are actively encouraging to-go orders and curb-side delivery. These options make it possible to maintain social distance and still enjoy meals from your local favorites. One quick run to a hometown sandwich shop or barbecue joint can break the monotony of isolation. Pay with plastic instead of cash and you’ve avoided another contamination risk. Grab a gift card while you’re picking up meals and you’re one step ahead of birthday and early holiday shopping.
The chamber supports all its members to the best of its ability, but whole-heartedly endorses local shopping from small businesses. Our “Keep It In The County” program is a signature program, running strong for a decade now, that encourages the shopping community to spend their money in Calhoun-Gordon County. If ever there was a time to follow that edict, it’s here. Keep in mind that these businesses are the ones that will sponsor your child’s softball team, buy a sign for the football field, support local non-profits through board service and donations, fund local scholarships, and march in the Christmas parade. They’re part of our landscape and Calhoun would look different without them.
These are just a few ways to continue supporting local business as we navigate these challenging times. As additional information and opportunities become available, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will continue its mission of connecting members and the community to promote economic growth.