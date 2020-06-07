Gordon County's annual Star Spangled Celebration has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on event sponsors, organizers announced.
"For the past 32 years we have celebrated the Fourth of July in Northwest Georgia with the Star Spangled Celebration at the fairgrounds in Gordon County," said Bud Owens. "Each year, concerts, food vendors, community groups, activities for the family and a fantastic Firework show fills the evening as crowds are admitted free for the sponsored event."
Additionally, last year the celebration included the first-ever professional laser light show choreographed to patriotic music to cap off the evening with an amazing show.
“We are deeply saddened to make this decision, but we simply have no choice to assure the health and safety of our community, as the event typically draws crowds of thousands. We plan to bring the event back in 2021 with even larger concerts, fireworks and attractions," said Owens.
Key sponsor Mohawk Industries has committed to support a major celebration next year to salute America and celebrate Northwest Georgia.
"We appreciate Mohawk and our other loyal sponsors, some whom have sponsored this event for the full 32 years. We also appreciate everyone’s understanding and we look forward to next year,” said Owens.
The annual Northwest Georgia Regional Fair is scheduled for Sept. 11-19, and at this time local fair planners are hoping Gov. Brian Kemp will soon release guidelines to enable community, regional and state fairs to operate across Georgia. They expect the landscape and processes of fairs will be different this year with health and safety restrictions in place but are still optimistic the fairs will be held.
Owens said organizers will keep everyone informed as decisions are made for the September event.