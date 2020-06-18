The COVID-19 pandemic is at a bizarre stage for most Americans who are torn between a desire or a need to return to normalcy, and concern that it may not be safe yet. Different states have begun relaxing restrictions, yet it’s too early to tell what the consequences of this may be.
For those struggling with addiction, this reopening could signify that it’s now relatively safe to get help and enter treatment. After all, there’s not much encouraging news coming in about substance abuse since the pandemic swept America, so there should be many people in need of services.
But it’s unclear what the face of the drug and alcohol rehabilitation industry will look like as things move forward, or if it will be able to turn the tide once again in a nation that had finally begun to see some progress in the drug epidemic.
America’s drug epidemic began right around the year 2000. From then until a few years ago, drug use statistics were on a steady and sharp incline. It took years of driving home the severity of the problem before anything close to adequate funding started being given to treatment and prevention efforts. And the last couple of years up until COVID-19, it had finally begun to pay off in decreasing statistics.
Since the pandemic struck America, a country already in the grips of an addiction epidemic, experts have not been surprised to see spikes in regional overdose deaths. Reports of people in recovery having an especially tough time and relapsing are starting to pour in, and alcohol sales are up drastically compared to this time last year. Even though the national data isn’t in yet on drug abuse and treatment, it isn’t looking good.
Most substance abuse treatment facilities have remained open during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. As a medical service, drug and alcohol rehabilitations qualify as essential and have been allowed to stay open. But that doesn’t mean people have been using them. When the pandemic first hit America, many patients in treatment left out of fear that it wasn’t safe, or for other related reasons. This left many facilities facing financial hardships, and some have been forced to close down or lay staff off.
Some have even turned to telehealth, a surprising shift made possible by insurance companies and lawmakers allowing treatment providers to bill for these services for the first time. But even with this convenience and accessibility, people aren’t showing up for virtual sessions at anywhere near the rate they were to face-to-face sessions pre-pandemic.
Some of this may take time, as telehealth can’t exactly get a fair trial under these circumstances and shouldn’t be blamed for being an inadequate substitute. Many who complain about the archaic nature of the industry have long been awaiting an advancement like this. But we could already be seeing some of the limitations of telehealth. Unless it’s being used as an aftercare or relapse prevention measure, it isn’t likely to be utilized by people currently struggling with addiction. They know as well as anyone that they need to get away from drugs and influences and have certain restrictions to succeed. Telehealth cannot provide drug testing, detox services, or a place to stay where the dealer can’t find you.
One thing that’s for sure is that closed down treatment centers won’t help service an increased population of people abusing drugs. Addiction has become the public health concern of yesterday. With this, the fight to help people conquer substance abuse has already begun to suffer. Nearly $5 million in funds, once granted to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, have been taken back, transferred to fund the Trump Administration’s coronavirus response. This move has been viewed as a bit perplexing by many. There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 response deserves prompt funding, but taking from one public health emergency to fund another may wind up achieving less than the desired result.
What will likely be required to muster a response necessary to the demand will be more traditional, face-to-face treatment providers. Relief packages similar to what have been given to Wall Street and the air travel industry should be granted to all public and private rehabilitation facilities to kickstart the delivery of services. Telehealth can continue to be integrated into this and find its role in the treatment world, but now, it should take a backseat to what we know works.
We were making progress with addiction before the COVID-19 pandemic, which means we shouldn’t just abandon what we were doing that was successful.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on everyone, including those who struggle with substance abuse. The increased stress and isolation appears to have worsened America’s drug epidemic and precluded those same people from seeking help. We’re going to need a lot of help, not only recovering from the coronavirus but from the impact that’s resulted from these two crises colliding. Addiction has been far deadlier than COVID-19, so let’s not forget what will remain when the virus fades away.