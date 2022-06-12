For the second consecutive year, Calhoun has an NCAA national champion.
Super senior Sooner softball stud Jana Johns, whose next stop is back with her roots on the Calhoun High School softball team as an assistant coach, and the rest her Oklahoma teammates completed another dominant run last week by sweeping neighboring rival Texas, 16-1 and 10-5, in the best-of-three NCAA finals before loud and large crowds in Norman.
Johns, along with her teammates, had a couple of seasons for the ages that was capped off when they won their final three games at the Women's College World Series by a combined count of 41-6 because before they clubbed the Longhorns twice, they reached the finals with a 15-0 whitewashing of the same UCLA that had beaten them 30 minutes earlier.
In the Game One win over Texas, the Sooners had 16 hits to match their 16 runs as the Longhorns scored the game's first run and then the home team had the rest to run away with the win.
Johns had two of those hits and one of the six home runs they would hit that night. Her solo shot over the left-center field wall on a 1-0 count gave her team a 7-1 advantage that they would send to 10-1 on the strength of a three-run homer later in the frame.
Johns finished the day 2-for-3 with two runs driven in.
In Game Two, Texas again got on the board first with a two-run first inning, but the Sooners came back with two in the fourth to tie it and then four-run innings in the fifth and sixth to break it open.
The Longhorns would make it closer than it really was with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn't enough to prevent the huge celebration that erupted after the final out was made for the two-time national championships.
Johns was 1-for-4 in the game and that one hit was a double.
For the year, Johns finished with a .324 batting average with 46 hits in 142 at-bats. She also scored 47 points and drove in 51 runs to go with nine doubles and 13 home runs, including three in the postseason. She also wasn't afraid of a little chin music, getting hit by a pitch 18 times to give her nearly 90 of those in her career.
Besides earning herself two championship rings in her two years in Norman, Johns was part of a two-year run that may not be matched in college softball anytime soon.
In 2021 and this year, Oklahoma had a record of 115 wins and just seven losses after the Sooners were 56-4 last year. They were 33-2 in the Big 12 Conference and she never lost a home game while playing in Norman as the Sooners were 21-0 at home last year and 18-0 this spring.
The Sooners were basically dominant no matter where they played, going 45-4 the past two seasons at neutral sites.