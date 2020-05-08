A 21-year-old man from Johns Creek was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday after he was found naked from the waist down with a 13-year-old girl in his vehicle at the Sonoraville Recreation Department.
According to Gordon County jail records, Sergio Arturo Robledo, 21, of 6005 State Bridge Road, Johns Creek, was charged with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, loitering or prowling, public indecency, sexual battery against a child younger than 16, statutory rape and two counts of obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers.
According to GCSO records, a deputy was patrolling the recreation department lot at the request of the rec management when the deputy spotted a red Honda Civic parked facing the football field. As the deputy drove toward the car, it began shaking as if the occupants were moving quickly.
The deputy found Robledo in the driver's seat without pants, using a jacket to cover his genitals. The 13-year-old female passenger initially gave a false name, but later admitted her real name and age.
During the event, Robledo exited his vehicle against the commands of deputies and then resisted when they attempted to place him in cuffs. Deputies had to take him to the ground to handcuff him.
Robledo told one deputy he "didn't do anything" with the juvenile, but also told another deputy they have fooled around because "we were just bored." Robledo also told a deputy he had been talking to the teen through a smart phone application.
An empty vodka bottle was found in the car, and the juvenile was given a breath test but results were invalid due to her lack of cooperation and failure to follow instructions. She was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault screening and released to her parents.
Robledo was arrested and remained in jail Friday morning.