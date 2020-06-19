I have lived more than six decades in different cities and states. I grew up from age 3 to 11 with a black in my home and witnessed racial discrimination first hand. I saw the brutality of police against Martin Luther King’s march. Today racial discrimination is minute compared to what it was then.
So what is the problem? There are racists in all races, but the majority of citizens in America treat all races with respect.
I do not agree with the maltreatment of any race. I agree with the right to protest peacefully. The problem is some demonstrators do not adhere to Martin Luther Kings’ approach, which proved peaceful demonstrations are effective.
The media has bought the lie that America is a racist nation. Terms like genocide, which is ridiculous, have been used by people in the media. I did some research to determine which race killed the most people and which race killed the most police. I had a problem finding the answer because the search engines took me to articles and accounts of police brutality against blacks. The statement that police are killing innocent people is an exaggeration. The fact is police are 18 times more likely to be killed by a black than an unarmed black will be killed by police.
I recently received a post that stated politicians are the cause of the violence and it can be solved at the ballot box. Violence is not a political issue, even though some attempt to make it one. Instead, racism, rioting and looting are moral issues. I listened in disbelief as a person on television explained that the policeman committed violence when he placed his knee on the neck of George Floyd, but burning buildings is not an act of violence. The killing of George Floyd, a black man killed because of the lack of judgment and the use of excessive force, is a moral issue. Likewise, the murder of a retired black officer by members of his race when he tried to protect his friend’s business is a moral issue.
When Lester Maddox was elected governor of Georgia he toured the prisons and was asked by reporters what needed to be done to improve the penal system. His reply was, “we need a better class of prisoners.” This was the answer of an inexperienced governor, but his answer is partially correct. What America needs is a better class of citizens. This involves ethical principles and moral values. When will the members of society understand this?
The attitude and actions of rioters, looters and violent protesters are morally reprehensible. The solution to police killings is not to resist arrest and the reduction of excessive violence by a few policemen. People usually resist arrest because they have no respect for law and order. Many have been in trouble with the law before. I have been stopped more than a dozen times by law enforcement and was treated with disrespect only once. This was the exception, the other times the officers were courteous and professional. I believe my attitude had a lot to do with their behavior.
So what is the solution? In order to affect change people must seek a peaceful solution – not resort to rioting, looting and violence. The purpose of law is to produce order. When laws are not respected and enforced there is chaos. There needs to be better communication between law enforcement and all races. We need to listen to each other. This will happen only when we give everyone the respect they deserve.
Finally, teach and practice Judeo-Christian ethical principles and moral values. This involves treating people with respect and kindness regardless of race. When this happens the problem of racial discrimination will be solved and law enforcement officers will receive the respect they are due. This will only happen when everyone respects the value of human life and adopts good moral values.