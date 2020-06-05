There are two main factors that influence people’s behavior. The first one involves what is stored inside the person and the second factor involves the environment and the situation.
Psychology focuses on the person while sociology focuses on the social and situational determinants of behavior. We know we should focus on what’s going on inside us; however, it is difficult to separate what goes on inside us from what goes on around us. Society has debated which is the most important for centuries. Is it what goes on inside us or the environment that most affects behavior? Which is most important?
Some people’s behavior is affected by situations while other people’s behavior is affected by what’s inside them – how they feel and what they believe. The key to understanding human behavior is to recognize everyone is different. For example, some people’s makeup (personalities, brain chemistry, etc) cause them to be different. These people are more easily upset, more emotional and more easily angered.
Personalities and physical differences, including brain injuries and brain chemistry, cause excessive anger. In addition, behavior is affected by the actions of others and a person’s belief system. Anger and juvenile delinquency are good examples. Some juveniles become angry more easily than others. Their personality and temperament contribute to anger, but circumstances and other people often generate anger.
Consider juvenile delinquency. We know that environment is one of the leading causes of juvenile delinquency. Juveniles that live in crime-ridden neighborhoods and associate with boys involved in crime are more likely to become juvenile offenders.
A study of male juvenile delinquents revealed that boys with certain personalities have a higher tendency to behave badly. For example, boys that are impulsive or have ADHD are more likely to have trouble controlling themselves.
This study focused on impulsivity related to delinquent behavior. It found boys with impulsivity that live in poor neighborhoods are more likely to become juvenile delinquents. But boys with impulsivity that live in good neighborhoods are no more likely to become juvenile offenders than nonimpulsive boys. It also found that nonimpulsive boys that live in poor neighborhoods are no more likely to become juvenile offenders than nonimpulsive boys that live in good neighborhoods.
This study revealed the role of poverty in juvenile delinquency, but only for boys with impulsivity. In this case it was the impulsivity and poverty that influenced them to resort to bad behavior.
Psychologists assume that behavior is influenced by the situation and personal makeup. I would add behavior is influenced by a person’s belief system. The real question is: Does poverty or behavior in poor neighborhoods cause juvenile delinquency?
As a child I lived in both neighborhoods. One was a rural community with poverty and one was a city with wealthy people. It wasn’t the poverty that influenced me; it was the people’s attitudes, beliefs and behavior. Even though they were poor they had good morals. Granted poverty causes frustration, but the influence of people around us is the dominant source of bad behavior.