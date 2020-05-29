My father and our neighbors were part of the Greatest Generation. They lived through the depression, fought in WWII and returned with gratitude to live in a country that provided the freedom to excel.
My parents lived in a community that believed in God, loved their neighbors and their country. If a neighbor got into trouble, they would help. I remember my father taking his hired hands and equipment to plant a neighbor’s cotton because he had fallen and broken his leg. Dad and others sought no compensation. Why? Because they cared about them and didn’t want them to suffer.
What has happened to concern for others? Why are people selfish and self-centered? One of the major reasons is the debunking of religion. Too many discount the existence of God and form a belief system based on their opinions and desires. In essence they become god. The real question is: What kind of persons does their belief system produce?
The results have been horrendous: selfishness, disrespect, violence, crime, rape, murder and a dramatic increase in the suicide rate. What is wrong? The answer is simple. The absence of God in a person’s life makes life devoid of meaning, accountability and purpose. Disrespect, muggings, rape, robbery and murder are the result of a lack of respect for human life. People commit suicide because they have no purpose or reason to live. Bullying may contribute to a teen’s decision to commit suicide, but not every teen that is bullied commits suicide. Bullying should be addressed, but the question is: why do teens bully and pick on those that are different?
Consider what has happened since morality was discarded and replaced with secular views. This started with the sexual revolution of the ’60s. Unfortunately, pornography with its amoral approach promoted aberrant sexual activity, including disrespect for women. The result is sex has become, for many, their god.
What has happened to honesty?
My grandfather bought two farms on a handshake. No signed contracts because my grandfather said his words were his bond. (Georgia was one of the last states to void the law that a handshake was a contract.) Today you need a contract and to read the fine print. In spite of contracts, people still cheat and steal.
When I was pastor of Calhoun First Baptist Church, Christianity was discussed in the marketplace and church members shared their faith. I am not saying their were no bad people in Gordon County in the ’70s. What I am saying is there were dramatically less court cases. One law enforcement official in 1970 said, “if I could round up all of the criminals and take them out of Gordon County, I could put them on one school bus.” (At the time there were approximately 28,000 people living in Gordon County.)
There are other major reasons for the changes in attitudes and behaviors. For example, excessive Alcohol use, marijuana use and other drugs used to reduce stress and/or to feel good is common.
Many people fall into the trap of addiction because alcohol, marijuana and other addictive drugs change brain chemistry which causes people to make impaired decisions. Otherwise, why would a person try methamphetamine when they see the results on television, in those with severe addictions and the homeless?
What is the answer?
Return to the moral and ethical principles that made the Greatest Generation. Treat people like you want to be treated. Follow moral principles contained in scripture and develop a strong faith in God.