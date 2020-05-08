I recently talked to an individual who is afraid to leave home for fear of contracting the corona virus. This person related how the family watches television all day listening to news on the corona virus. This individual is obsessed with the fear of contracting the virus.
I advised this person to stop constantly watching the bad news, follow the CDC guidelines and use common sense. This person’s problem is the common. Why?
First, it is what you tell yourself that gives you the most trouble. When you focus on the negative and ignore the positive your thinking is distorted. This person listened to the warnings on television until fear became overpowering. Thoughts create doubt and fear. Thoughts will lie to you. The cure for this fear involves the belief that if you practice CDC guidelines and social distancing you will not contract the corona virus.
I tell people to use common sense. When I am in the public I wear a mask, not for my protection, but to reduce the fear in others. This is the reason I tell people to read positive material and associate with positive people. For example, I saw people protesting the “Stay in Place” order without masks or practicing social distancing. It is okay to protest when you disagree, but it is foolish to ignore safety precautions.
Secondly, it is how you allow others to affect you and your thought process that gives you the most trouble. Everyone is affected by what others say and do. Problems arise when you allow what others say and do to influence or control your thought process.
Thirdly, it is how you respond to people and circumstances that affect your emotional and mental health. For example, if you respond to people and circumstances negatively the end result will not be as good as it would have been if you had taken a positive approach.
Fourthly, it is what you believe about yourself, others and life that is most important. What you believe about yourself determines in large measure who you are and what you achieve in life. When I conduct an evaluation I ask is, “on a scale 1-10 how much do you love yourself?” Some rate their self-love high and others low. The sad thing is the average answer is four.
What you believe about others makes you suspicious or trusting. It is sad but you cannot trust everyone; however, there are some individuals that are trustworthy. My advice is to seek them out and associate with them.
What you believe about life tells us who you are. One of the saddest things I encounter is people who are hurting and have no purpose. These individuals have no clue as to why they are here or what to do with their lives.
Finally, faith is the answer to fear. You must learn to challenge your negative thoughts and make good rational decisions based on a good belief system. Faith is the key to living a wholesome, meaningful, productive life. Faith is the mortar that will help you to hold life together. Faith enables you to make sense of life. Faith will help you overcome fear and find a purpose for living.
The secret to living a life of contentment and meaning without fear is to face the future with faith.