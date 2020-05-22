A couple of years ago I read an article about Jim Fallon, a neuroscientist who studies the brains of psychopaths and serial killers. Fallon thought he had identified the brain condition that predicted who would become a serial killer until he studied his own brain scan.
The neuroscientist discovered that members of his family had been murderers. After learning his violent family history, he examined the brain images of his close relatives and compared them with the brains of psychopaths and serial killers. His wife, mother, siblings and children’s brains were normal. Then he had his brain scanned.
Fallon looked at his PET scan and saw something disturbing that he did not want to talk about. What he saw was his orbital cortex looked inactive – the same condition found in PET scans of serial killers. Fallon went on to caution this is a young field. That scientists have just begun to study this area of the brain and the brains of criminals.
According to Fallon there is some evidence that some brains are predisposed toward violence and psychopathic tendencies and may be passed down to future generations.
The same is true for individuals that have a genetic predisposition for addiction. But a large number that have this genetic predisposition for addition never become addicted because they know their genetic makeup and don’t drink alcohol or use drugs.
The real question is: why didn’t Fallon become a serial killer? Jim Fallon credits his childhood. He had loving parents, loving relationships with his siblings and extended family that shaped his life. What he was taught and learned from them changed the way he thinks and made him who he is. In an interview he indicated that “he once believed that genes and brain function could determine everything about us.” But now Fallon believes his childhood made all the difference.
In the interview Fallon said, “We‘ll never know, but the way these patterns are looking in the general population, had I been abused, we might not be sitting here today.”
Fallon‘s discovery underscores the importance of what we teach children and what we put into our brains. Everything we see, hear, learn, witness and experience is stored in our memory including the shows we watch, the articles we read, the influence of others, the social media and pornography.
Nature is very important, but this indicates nurture is more important than nature in the formation of character. Therefore, we need to look at what society is teaching our children and protect them so they can grow up to be healthy, rational human beings.
A 2009 study published by Cornell University reported that children living with married, biological parents had lower levels of risk-taking behaviors. These children also reported lower levels of substance abuse and were less likely to be sexually active. They were more likely to have long-lasting romantic relationships and start families at an older age.
More emphasis needs to be placed on the development of character by educators, and the need for parents to provide children with healthy families where they are taught moral principles, respect and spiritual values.
This proves the ancient writer of the Book of Proverbs was right when he said, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” (Proverbs 23:7)