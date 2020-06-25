Jesse Martin was approved during the June 25 called meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education to fill the vacant assistant principal position at Red Bud Middle School.
Martin began teaching math at Sonoraville High School in 2006. He has served as an adjunct professor at Georgia Northwestern Technical College since 2014 and as Educational Specialist Contractor with DFACS from 2016-2018. While at SHS, Martin filled a variety of leadership roles, including basketball coach, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy advisor, design team member, Sources of Strength advisor, System Teacher Leader Advisory Committee member and Vanguard teacher. He was selected as Teacher of the Year in 2018.
Outside of education, Martin is very involved at Belmont Baptist Church, where he previously taught Sunday school to teen boys for six years and was on the finance committee for four. Currently, he serves on the personnel committee, acts as service coordinator, is a production team leader, and has been a deacon since 2016. His wife, Emmie (Cantrell), teaches at Sonoraville Elementary School.
"If you have the opportunity to ask former students or colleagues about Jesse, you will quickly find he is held in high regard, his care for others is unquestionable, and his integrity is consistently evident,” said Amy Stewart, Red Bud Middle School principal.
Martin holds an undergraduate degree from Shorter University, as well as an M. Ed. and Ed. S. from Walden University and the University of West Georgia, respectively. Martin begins his new position for the 2020-2021 school year.