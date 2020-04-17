At United Way of Gordon County, the health and safety of our community is a top priority. Like many, we are closely monitoring the continuing developments related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, AdventHealth Gordon, and local city and county health departments.
In response to this pandemic, the United Way of Gordon County has launched a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to provide resources to our partner agencies, local churches and non-profits who are assisting those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Our Response and Recovery Fund will help support community needs resulting from the economic impact of this virus.
United Way of Gordon County was able to make an initial investment of $2,500 to the fund from our reserve, with $5,000 donated from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, $2,600 donated from Truist Bank, and $131 donated by individuals since its inception. This fund was established by the United Way Board of Directors to help support the gaps in the capacity of our existing United Way partners, churches, and non-profits in Gordon County adversely affected by the impact of COVID-19.
How can you help?
Donate to the fund today. Your generosity will help families and people in need by giving them access to critical information and services such as: food, utility assistance, shelter, and rent assistance offered by our partner agencies and non-profits in Calhoun. 100% of all donations will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic in Gordon County. Strengthening the capacity of existing programs by supporting our residents and reconnecting those in need with services during and after this pandemic will allow our community to recover and heal more quickly.
United Way works year-round to support the education, basic needs, and health of Gordon County. Your continued support during this time will keep our nonprofit partners thriving in the months and years to come.
In addition to establishing the fund, we have launched a Community Resource page on our website. On this page, you will find actions that the United Way is taking to help keep our community healthy. We are working with our community partners, schools, and health professionals to provide and share reliable and available resources in the Calhoun-Gordon County community.
On this page you can find the following information:
♦ Volunteer Opportunities
♦ Available Food Resources
♦ Urgent Needs
♦ Giving Opportunities
♦ Digital Learning & Activity Resources for Youth
♦ Hours of Operation for our Partner Agencies, etc.
United Way has also received a number of donated goods like masks, face shields, and gloves from Mohawk Industries, Rock Bridge Community Church – Calhoun, Mask Angels – a local group of sewers who have collectively been making masks for the community, and Family Connections of Gordon County.
Shaw Industries has also established a group of committed volunteers who are currently making masks for United Way partner agencies in the Northwest Georgia area. We are so blessed to live in such a giving community.
For more information about the COVID-19 Response + Recovery Fund, visit www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves 18 local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.