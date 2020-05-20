Have you ever wanted to see your United Way dollars at work? Now is your chance! United Way of Gordon County needs your help to review partner agency applications that are seeking 2020-2021 funding.
Funding made through the United Way to our partner agencies is decided by local community volunteers annually. If you would like to serve on one of our panels, we require that panel members visit their assigned agencies and review their programs and budgets in depth. Since we are still working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all agency visits and panel visits will be held virtually.
All applications received from our partner agencies will be sent to the panel members via email. Panels will meet virtually on June 1 and review their assigned agencies over a two week period in June. More information will be sent once we have confirmation that you would like to volunteer.
We are asking businesses and corporate partners to recommend several volunteers who would like to serve on our allocation committee. Each volunteer will be placed on a panel led by a member of the United Way Board of Directors. Each panel will be responsible for reviewing two agencies. Panel members will decide together on dates and times for the virtual agency site visits.
Total time commitment is listed below:
♦ Orientation (4-5 p.m.) via Zoom, one hour or less
♦ Virtual agency site visits and budget reviews, three to four hours in May/June
♦ Total time, four to five hours
The allocation process is a valuable experience that places decision-making power over local fund distribution in the hands of our community. It allows the donor, or potential donor, to participate in the reviewing of our partner agencies ... and you get to learn more about them in the process!
Past volunteers have commented that they were unaware of how much their United Way and their partner agencies do here in Gordon County. Thank you in advance for your help.
United Way will need the following information from volunteers by Wednesday, May 27. Please email me at jlatour@gordoncountyunitedway.org:
♦ Name
♦ Phone number
If you are a returning volunteer, please let us know which agencies you have reviewed in the past.
Thanks for helping make great things happen in Gordon County!