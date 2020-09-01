AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Kovacic, MD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
Named one of 2020 Top Doctors for Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery by Georgia Trend magazine, Kovacic joins Stephen King, MD; Adam Land, MD; Anne-Marie Goble, FNP-BC, RNFA; Mark Meyer, PA-C; and Josh Slatky, PA-C at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine’s Calhoun and Chatsworth locations. The Orthopedic Care team specializes in the care of bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves, so you can get back in motion to work and play.
Kovacic is a graduate of Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery and a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio. Kovacic is board-certified in orthopedic surgery. He also holds a certificate of added qualification (CAQ) in sports medicine and has expertise in the care of pediatric injuries.
To schedule an appointment with Kovacic, call 706-602-3100.