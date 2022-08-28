The Calhoun High School volleyball team is off to a terrific start under new head coach Jennifer Quinn.
And Quinn, who didn't take the job until July after originally becoming the new head coach at Calhoun Middle School, couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets.
"I would like to say how welcoming and kind the community of Calhoun has been to my family," she said. "My son (Sager) and I started started CHS together this fall. He is a multi-sport freshman athlete and is currently in the varsity lineup on Friday nights. (So) we are grateful to be here and excited about our future as Jackets."
The Lady Yellow Jackets have responded to the new leadership very well, winning eight of their first 10 games heading into their own Invitational tournament Saturday. Quinn said they are coming into being the type of team they can be.
"Things started off slowly for us, but that was the original plan," Quinn said. "Our progression has been practice-by-practice, day-by-day, week-by-week. I (wanted) to allow the girls to show me what they can bring to the table. Technically, I have only known these girls since the second week of July. I wanted to make sure I did not come into this program changing everything that the team was used to.
"We are senior-heavy, so I told them from the beginning, it was goign to be like bread crumbs with them. I would not overload them with all my coaching-style changes.