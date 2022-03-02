Before they competed at their own Yellow Jacket Invitational, the Calhoun High School boys track began things last Thursday with a successful day at first real meet of 2022.
The Yellow Jackets won 10 or 14 events and also had a slew of second and third place finishes in coming in ahead of Adairsville and North Murray, which were the other two teams at the competition.
Actually, there were a few events that the Yellow Jacket boys dominated like the 100-meter dash where they were first, second and third and the discus, where they took the top four places.
In the 100-meter dash, senior Cole Speer led a trio of Calhoun runners to cross the finish line before anyone else, winning a race in which he and his teammates were separated by just seven-tenths of a second.
Speer was first (11.30) and sophomore Caden Williams was second in the race (11.55) with senior Gage Leonard placing third (12.03), putting all three on the medal stand.
And it was like that in the discus, where the home throwers took spots one through four.
Senior Lex Walraven won the discus competition (125-03) with Derek Greene second (114-06). Sophomore Christian Bell came in third (99-01) and Amarie Shoulders was fourth (93-03) as they were the only four young men to close with a distance of more than 90 feet.
The Yellow Jackets also piled on the points in that event, holding down the sixth and seventh spots as well.
The Calhoun boys had a first and second place in three different field events, going 1-2 in the high jump, shot put and the pole vault.
Braxton Medders won the high jump with a 5-8 and Camden Charles was second in the field with a 5-4.
Lance Mauldin was the gold medalist in the shot put with a distance of 38 feet even and Bell was a close second, finishing with a 37-06.25 heave.
Charles Camden won the pole vault with a height of 9 feet and Dustin Kerns was second at 7 feet even.
Kerns did take a first place in the 110-meter hurdles as Calhoun had the individual champion in both hurdles races.
Kerns won the shorter hurdles race (15.80) rather easily as the second place hurdler from Adairsville was seven seconds behind.
Stover Morgan was a big winner in the 300-meter hurdles, closing with a 49.56 time or four seconds ahead of the runner-up clocking.
Besides excelling in the 100, the Yellow Jackets also had a strong showing in the 200-meter race with three of the top five finishes.
And the 200 was one of those closest races of the meet as the top seven racers were less than a second apart.
Calhoun freshman Matthew Streete won the 200 (24.71) and sophomore Jaquan McClarty came in third (25.28) with Corbin Fuller finishing fifth (25.39) as those guys were less than seventh-tenths of a second away from each other at the finish line.