So we know how playing on Thursday nights has worked out for the Calhoun High School football team this year and last.
They beat Cedartown last year and that seemed to help propel them to a trip to the 5A state championship game in Atlanta.
And this year, in another rescheduled game, they beat Cartersville, 50-48, in a triple-overtime thriller on a Thursday that now has earned them the Region 7-5A championship and the top seed heading into this GHSA state playoffs, which begin this week.
Now we’ll find out how they feel about playing on Saturday.
Because that’s when they play their first-round opener this year at home against Eastside as a shortage of game officials has forced all 5A teams in the state to start play Saturday instead of the usual Friday night.
Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson pointed out that meant the Yellow Jackets would go 15 days between games, after being off last week and having not played since Friday, Oct. 28 when they finished the regular season on Hal Lamb Field with a 30-16 victory over Cass.
“We’ve talked about that as a staff, exactly how we’re going to handle having the extra day, and I think we’ll be fine,” he said. “It just gives us a little more time together as a team to prepare, so we’re not too worried about it. The time off between games is more of a concern than anything because 15 days is a long time to go without playing after you’ve gotten into a weekly routine.
“But we’ve got to continue to work and continue to prepare, especially when the game isn’t until Saturday. Everybody wants the game to hurry up and get here and everyone wants to play right now, and I get that. But it doesn’t work like that. You have to follow the process and put in the work every day and that’s what we’ve got to do. It’s going to be a long week with the extra day, but we’ve got to go out and have good workouts Monday through Friday this week and our players need to understand that. But it’s the playoffs, so whenever they tell us we’re going to tee it up, I feel like we’ll be ready to go.”
He said he thinks the players are pumped about getting the third and most important part of their season started.
“I think the players are excited about it,” Stephenson said. “The message for this week is to just go out every day and get better. Go out and work hard every day and do all you can to make sure you’re getting better. This is the time of the year that really, that’s what it’s all about. You have to keep getting better. Every day. Every week. But I think the players are very excited about what’s ahead and I think they’re looking forward to this first challenge — Eastside.”
They didn’t play last Friday evening, but still had a very productive week of workouts, he said.
“I thought it was a good week for us,” Stephenson said. “I thought we got a lot of good work in. We spent a lot of time on fundamentals. We got back to some serious basics and just worked on a lot of little things and little techniques and a lot of things that you just don’t have time to work on when you’re playing every week. Plus, we weren’t sure exactly who we were going to play, so we couldn’t really game-plan or start our serious game prep. So we spent a lot of time on fundamentals.
“And we took the time to heal and rest a little bit. I feel like we’re in a good place physically right now as far as being healthy, but we still had a couple of players that were able to use the time off to heal a little bit, so I feel like it was a good week for us. And I feel like it came at a good time for us because we had five tough Region games, so now all our attention is on being ready this Saturday night.”
The playoffs, like most tournaments, are set up so that a number one seed, like Calhoun is, might (and we use that word cautiously) might just have an easier path to the finals because first, they play a team that finished fourth in another Region. And then with a win, are also looking at a lower seed in the second round.
On top of that, being a one-seed means being at home at least the first two rounds and maybe for four straight games if a coach is lucky enough to also win a couple of coin flips if they come up against other top seeds in the later rounds.
But last year when Calhoun reached the 5A finals against Warner Robins, both teams were the two-seeds out of their respective Regions. And as the 7-5A second seed, they won two games at home and two others on the road in which they went nearly 1,000 miles round-trip with trips to Ware County and Clarke Central.
Which leads Stephenson to says this about the GHSA playoffs.
“The seeds don’t matter,” he said. “Every team in the playoffs is good. Every team is capable of winning any time they step out there and the seeds, at this point, they don’t matter. I mean we’re playing a four-seed, Eastside, but they’re a very good football team. And they’re just a couple of points away from being a two-seed because they were in a Region where the teams were very close, so it may say they’re a four on the bracket, but they’re an outstanding team.
“But if you’re playing this week, you’re playing a good team and every team in the bracket is good. They all have athletes. They’re all well-coached. So we want our players to know the seeds, they’re not important. What is important right now is that you’re working hard every day to be ready every week.”
With no game last Friday night, the Calhoun coaches were able to get in some scouting. They were at the Eastside-Winder-Barrow game, which the Eagles won 30-14 to secure their fourth seed. They were both 2-3 in Region 8-4A when their game began but with the win, the Eagles close out 3-3 in the district and W-B finishes fifth at 2-4.
“We were spread out a few games,” Stephenson said of his staff last Friday night. “But definitely was keeping an eye on the Eastside game because we felt like that was the team that we were probably going to be playing and as it turned out, it is the team we’re playing. But we got to see a few different teams and I think it was good for us as coaches to see a few of the teams that we were able to get our first look at.”
After Calhoun, Cartersville, Dalton and Cass are the other three playoff teams out of Region 7-5A.
Cartersville is the second seed out of the 7-5A and the Purple Hurricanes will open against Clarke Central, the 8-5A three seed.
Dalton is the third seed out of the league and they will go to Loganville, which is the 8-5A two seed and Cass, the fourth-place team in the 7-5A, will go to 8-5A champion Loganville to start their playoff pursuits.
The winner of the Calhoun-Eastside contest will face the winner of the Lithia Springs-Kell game next Friday night in the Sweey 16. Kell is the two seed out of Region 6-5A and Lithia Springs was third in 5-5A, meaning with a win on Saturday, Calhoun will play on Hal Lamb Field again next week.
Calhoun stands 7-3 on the year and Eastside is 6-4 overall.