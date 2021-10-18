With a 52-6 lopsided win over Woodland last Friday night, the state-ranked Calhoun High School football team clinched a berth in the rapidly-approaching 5A state playoffs.
With a win this Friday night in its regular-season home finale against Cass, the high-flying Yellow Jackets can secure a home game in the first round of those playoffs.
"That's what we're aiming to do, is host a playoff game...at least in the first round anyway," Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson said. "It would be a nice reward for our players and the coaches for all the work they have put in. And it would be great for our fans as well.
"We have the best fans anywhere and I know they'll travel everywhere we go because they always have, but to have a home game in that first round and for nobody to have to worry about traveling or getting on a bus or anything like that, that's the way we'd really like to have it, so we're hoping we can take care of that this week."
He said they were thrilled to have locked up a playoff spot, but there is still a lot of football to be played between now and then and they'll worry about the playoffs when they begin in a couple of weeks.
"We've got a big game this week against Cass on Friday and that is our focus right now," Stephenson said. "When the time comes that we have to find out who and where we play, like it is in the playoffs, then we'll worry about it at that time and we'll show up and play. But right now our concern is our practice today. "Tomorrow our focus will be on our practice tomorrow. But our focus is always on what's going on at the moment. That's what we're dealing with right now. So for us right now, all our effort and energy is going into making sure we're ready to play Friday night against Cass. "
He also said with each passing week and each passing victory, the stakes are raised a little more for his team.
"You're reaching that point in the season where every game you play makes the next one that much bigger and we've got to understand that and I think our kids do, " Stephenson said. "When you're winning and having a good season like we are, you go out and win on Friday, it makes the next one you're playing that much more important. So we've got a big test this Friday night and if we're fortunate enough to win, then we'll have an even bigger game next week. But the main thing for us is to just take care of what is exactly in front of us right now and that is Cass."
The Colonels are a game behind Calhoun in the current 5A Region 7 standings, but could make themselves some big headlines for themselves with the upset Friday night at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Calhoun and Cartersville, which are too meet next Friday night in Cartersville in the Yellow Jackets season finale, are presently tied for first place in the region with 3-0 records.
Cass, which rallied past Hiram last Friday for a 34-24 triumph over the Hornets, is alone in third place at 2-1 and Blessed Trinity is fourth at 1-2 in the league after falling at home last week to Cartersville, 49-21 and those teams will be the four playoff representatives out of the Region.
Woodland and Hiram are both 0-3 and simply at this point, trying to win a game in Region 7.