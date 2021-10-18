With a 52-6 lopsided win over Woodland last Friday night, the state-ranked Calhoun High School football team clinched a berth in the rapidly-approaching 5A state playoffs.

With a win this Friday night in its regular-season home finale against Cass, the high-flying Yellow Jackets can secure a home game in the first round of those playoffs.

"That's what we're aiming to do, is host a playoff game...at least in the first round anyway," Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson said. "It would be a nice reward for our players and the coaches for all the work they have put in. And it would be great for our fans as well.

"We have the best fans anywhere and I know they'll travel everywhere we go because they always have, but to have a home game in that first round and for nobody to have to worry about traveling or getting on a bus or anything like that, that's the way we'd really like to have it, so we're hoping we can take care of that this week."

He said they were thrilled to have locked up a playoff spot, but there is still a lot of football to be played between now and then and they'll worry about the playoffs when they begin in a couple of weeks.

"We've got a big game this week against Cass on Friday and that is our focus right now," Stephenson said. "When the time comes that we have to find out who and where we play, like it is in the playoffs, then we'll worry about it at that time and we'll show up and play. But right now our concern is our practice today. "Tomorrow our focus will be on our practice tomorrow. But our focus is always on what's going on at the moment. That's what we're dealing with right now. So for us right now, all our effort and energy is going into making sure we're ready to play Friday night against Cass. "

He also said with each passing week and each passing victory, the stakes are raised a little more for his team.

"You're reaching that point in the season where every game you play makes the next one that much bigger and we've got to understand that and I think our kids do, " Stephenson said. "When you're winning and having a good season like we are, you go out and win on Friday, it makes the next one you're playing that much more important. So we've got a big test this Friday night and if we're fortunate enough to win, then we'll have an even bigger game next week. But the main thing for us is to just take care of what is exactly in front of us right now and that is Cass."

The Colonels are a game behind Calhoun in the current 5A Region 7 standings, but could make themselves some big headlines for themselves with the upset Friday night at Phil Reeve Stadium.

Calhoun and Cartersville, which are too meet next Friday night in Cartersville in the Yellow Jackets season finale, are presently tied for first place in the region with 3-0 records.

Cass, which rallied past Hiram last Friday for a 34-24 triumph over the Hornets, is alone in third place at 2-1 and Blessed Trinity is fourth at 1-2 in the league after falling at home last week to Cartersville, 49-21 and those teams will be the four playoff representatives out of the Region.

Woodland and Hiram are both 0-3 and simply at this point, trying to win a game in Region 7.

Cass comes into the game on a two-game winning streak with a 35-0 win over Woodland before they beat Hiram. The Colonels did, however, give up over 400 yards in total offense to the Hornets last Friday.
 
"Cass is a good football team," Stephenson said. "They've played real well the last couple of weeks. They've got good size. They've got good speed and they'll be a good test for us. So we need to have another good week of practice and go out and play our best football this Friday night."
 
Just one week after their toughest win this year, the guys in gold were back in blowout-mode last Friday against Woodland, scoring 49 points in the first half for a 49-0 halftime bulge that meant a running clock for the final 24 minutes. 
 
"We played well," Stephenson said. "We were able to make a couple big plays early and get a lead and I think when that happens you see the guys relax and just go out and play. But it's always nice to make a few big plays early in the game and kind of get all the momentum on your side."
 
They scored 28 points in the first period and began playing their second and third-teamers before the first 12 minutes had evaporated. And those guys would add three touchdowns to the score because with their opportunity to impress, they did. 
 
"They played well," Stephenson said. "As soon as we got a good lead, we starting putting different players and different groups of players in and they all did a real good job. I thought offensively, we made a lot of good plays and defensively, those guys flew around and got stops. I really thought we won all three phases of the football game.
 
"We had the backups in there for the last three quarters and they did a good job for us on top of gaining some valuable experience. It's always a good feeling when we can get those guys in because they work hard in practice everyday just like the kids ahead of them and then to see them go out and play well when their number is called, it's good to see."
 
After taking that four-touchdown lead in the initial quarter, the backups kept their foot on the gas in the second period.
 
Following the fifth Woodland punt in the first 13 minutes of the game, the Yellow Jackets took over at their own 37 and on first down, sophomore running back Caden Williams busted loose for a 34-yard gain to move the ball to the Woodland 33. Six plays and two first downs later, Williams rushed over the goal line from five yards out and the hosts were up, 35-0.
 
Two minutes later, following another Wildcat punt, Calhoun took over at its own 24. Using the run and the pass and helped by a Woodland face mask penalty, the Jackets got to the Wildcat 35-yard-line.
 
And on first down, Townsend threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior Cam Curtis and Calhoun went over the 40-point mark.
 
The final score of the first half came after the visitors threw an interception on first down following the Calhoun kickoff.
 
Junior safety Dustin Kerns picked it off and weaved his way nearly 40 yards on the return to set his team up at the Woodland 9 with less than three minutes remaining in the second.
 
A Woodland penalty move them five yards closer and then junior Isaac Brooks caught Townsend's third touchdown pass of the night and the half as the Yellow Jackets were up by seven scores.
 
"I do think we're getting better and we have too keep getting better if we want to reach our goals," Stephenson said. "That's really the bottom line for any team. You just want to keep getting a little better and keep improving every week and if you can do that, you give yourself a chance.  And I think we are getting a little better every week and that's one of our goals this week is to get  better and keep improving as a team."
 
The Yellow Jackets, who are the sixth-ranked 5A team in Georgia, are 7-0 against teams in the state this year with their only setback coming to Chattanooga McCallie. Stephenson said that is irrelevant right now.
 
"That's just one of those things that really doesn't matter right now," he said "We're at that time of the year where you're seeing nothing but quality opponents every week and every game that we play from here on out will be against a quality opponent, so we've just got to keep doing what we've been doing and build on that because who you have played really doesn't matter right now. We've just got to make sure we're ready to play the next team in front of us and this week that is Cass."
 
The Yellow Jackets are 7-1 overall and after Cass, will be at Cartersville next Friday for the last game of the regular season. They have an open date on November 5th which is the final night of the 2021 campaign and will start the playoffs the following weekend.
 
 
 
