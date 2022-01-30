The race for the 5A Region 7 basketball championship is now officially on.
Calhoun, which began the week the hottest team in the league with a seven-game win streak, has pulled into a tie for first place with previously-unbeaten Hiram after toppling the Hornets, 59-42, in convincing fashion last Friday night to begin the second half of the Region 7 schedule.
Then 24 hours later, the Men in Gold went to Rome Saturday afternoon and knocked off a 15-win Darlington team, 74-64, in a non-league contest to keep their late-season momentum going with just three games left on the Region schedule.
Head coach Vince Layson's team began the week with four Region games remaining, but played one of those Tuesday night when they went to Woodland. (Details were not available at press time). They are then back home for the first time in two weeks Friday night when they face Cass at The Hive.
Going into this final two weeks of the regular season, it looks like it will be a race to the finish for the Region crown with Hiram and Calhoun both 5-1 and tied for first place and Blessed Trinity a game back in third place at 4-2.
After those three teams, Cass and Cartersville are each 2-4 in Region and Woodland is 0-6, so it will be a sprint to the finish it appears for Calhoun, Hiram, and Blessed Trinity.
Calhoun ends the regular season next Friday night at home against Blessed Trinity and that game could be for a Region title, if things play out over the next few days the way they have the past few weeks.
The Yellow Jackets got into a first-place tie with Hiram and avenged their lone Region loss last Friday night with a fine defensive effort against the Hornets, holding them to just 42 points on their own court and outscoring them in every quarter.
The visitors got off to a quick start offensively, notching 18 points in the first quarter. At the other end, they gave up just a dozen and were up, 18-12, after one.
They would build on that lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Hornets, 13-10, with another excellent defensive span to lead 31-21 at the half.
In the third, they had just 10 points, but gave up just three baskets and eight points total to take a 41-29 lead into the fourth.
They would then add 18 more points in the third as the home team never got the deficit under double digits the rest of the way.
Junior forward Dylan Faulkner led the way for Calhoun with a double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Senior forward Peyton Law also had 10 points in the game while freshman Emaree Winston and senior forward Jaylan Harris each had eight more. And Winston led the team in rebounding with 16 boards in the game.
Against Darlington, both teams were on fire early and for a while, it looked like it might be a 90-80 game, but the Yellow Jackets really picked it up defensively in the final 24 minutes and wound up with a 40-point second half themselves to win rather comfortably.
On the strength of 11 baskets in the first quarter, Darlington took a 23-21 lead at the end of one.
Calhoun had six different players score in the first period and Law led with six of those 21 as both came on 3-point shots. Daniel Streete also made a trey and Winston and Faulkner added four more apiece in the initial eight minutes.
Both teams scored 13 points in the second, giving the hosts a 36-34 lead at intermission.
Faulkner had eight tallies in the second on three baskets and a pair of foul shots. Law would hit his third 3 of the half, giving him half of his 18 for the game.
A Winston putback was the visitors' other basket of the period.
In the second half, Calhoun put together a pair of 20-point quarters and outscored Darlington, 40-28, to rally for the win.
The inside forces of Faulkner and Winston really took over in the third frame as those two young men combined for 14 of their 20. They also had their best defensive quarter of the game, holding Darlington to just 11 points in the period.
Faulkner had eight points on four baskets while Winston had six on three made shots. Harris also had four points in the quarter that saw them take a 54-47 lead into the fourth.
With Darlington fouling to stop the clock, the Yellow Jackets were 12-of-16 from the foul line as a team in the last eight minutes of the game to hold off the Cougars. They made just four shots in the period but were clutch from the stripe to finish the game.
Law had seven points in the fourth, making a basket and going 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Faulkner added six more points on three makes. Senior Christian Lewis made three foul shots and Winston dropped in two more freebies to aid the scoring.
Faulkner led all scorers with 24 while Law had 18 more and Winston closed with 16 more as the trio had 58 of their team's points.
The Yellow Jackets went into the week with the best record in Region 7 overall, standing 14-5 with their seven consecutive wins. Hiram is 11-9 while Blessed Trinity is 11-10 and Cartersville is .500 at 9-9. Cass stands 8-12 while Woodland is 5-14 on the year.
After hosting Cass Friday night, the boys will go to Cartersville Tuesday before the season finale Friday against Blessed Trinity.