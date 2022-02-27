With two more wins Saturday thanks to some late-inning offense, the Calhoun High School baseball team went into this week still in the stellar circle of the untouchables.
The Yellow Jackets started this week with a 7-0 record after they traveled to Gordon Lee Saturday morning and first, jolted the hosts, 8-1, in the first of two games that saw them follow that victory up with a 12-2 jarring of Model in a mercy rule win.
"It was a good day for us," Calhoun head coach Beau Edwards. "In both games, there were a whole lot of goose eggs on the scoreboard for the first few innings, but then we got the bats going. The pitchers we used, all threw the ball well. We played good defense. We just played two good ballgames and that's always good to see."
Against Gordon Lee, the Yellow Jackets seized control of the game with a six-run sixth inning as Andon Lewis, Cooper Evans, and Jacob Tolson all hit home runs to spark the uprising. Tolson's blast was a grand slam that really was a dagger to Lee's hopes after Lewis and Evans each had solo shots.
"The kid they threw at us threw a lot of off-speed stuff and I think it took us a while to adjust, but we hit him a little better the second time through the lineup than we did the first and then the third time through, we started putting some swings up," Edwards said. "But (Saturday), was really the first day we saw the soft stuff (from opposing pitchers). We didn't see a lot of fast balls. We saw a lot of off-speed and breaking balls and pitches like that. But the kids kept working up there, and then we the big inning."
Evans got the pitching start on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, working four innings before Jake Slaughter came on to pitch the fifth and sixth. Junior Brooks Crawford then worked a scoreless seventh to finish the game.
"Cooper did a great job as far as making the big pitch when he needed too," Edwards said. "He did not have his best stuff. It was just one of those days. He had a lot of 3-2 counts and he had to make a lot of high-stress pitches, but he battled and was able to make a big pitch when he needed too. Jake and Brooks came on and did a good job as well. But they definitely kept us in the game until we were able to break out the bats and get some runs in."
Evans would finish the day with seven strikeouts in his four innings.
In the second game against Model, the Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the third and then eight runs in the fifth to end the game because they were ahead by 10 runs.
Catcher Kris Sutton had three hits, freshman Andrew Purdy hit a three-run homer and Tolson pounded out a three-run double to pace the offense.
And two freshmen pitchers -- Jax Bishop and Avery Shiflett -- combined to hold Model to just two runs and get the win with Bishop throwing three innings and Shiflett completing the game by working the fourth and the fifth.
"The kids did a good job," Edwards said. "We had a lot of guys swinging the bats well. Our two young pitchers threw it well. It was a close game for a long time, but again, the kids stayed patient and just kept waiting until they felt like they got a pitch they would work with and then we did good things."
They have really been a beast this season offensively from the fourth inning on with a pair of six-run sixth innings and then the eight-run fifth against Model.
"We have been scoring a lot of runs late and that tells me that I have a group that just doesn't quit," Edwards said. "If they have a couple of at-bats against a guy and it doesn't go well, they don't hang their head or get down. They go up to the plate looking for their pitch and you'd love to come right out and put some runs on the board early, put that pressure on the other guys right away, but anytime you can have a big inning, whether it's late or early, you'll take it."