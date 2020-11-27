The Calhoun Yellow Jackets traveled to Lithia Springs on Friday night to take on the Lithia Springs Lions in the first round of the GHSA AAAAA playoffs. Although the game was close at the half (29-21), the Jackets distanced themselves in a big way in the second half, scoring 17 unanswered points on their way to a 46-21 victory.
Calhoun Coach Clay Stephenson shared his thoughts on the win.
“We knew it would be a battle the first half,” Stephenson said. “We didn’t practice really well this week, and that’s something I challenged them on at the end of the game. We got to have better practices if we’re going to beat better teams as we go on. We knew it would be dog fight that first half. We adjusted to the speed of the game a little bit and made enough plays to lead in the first half, but in the second half, we pulled away.”
Calhoun running back Jerrian Hames was the star of the game and was obviously crucial in the Jackets’ earning the victory. Hames rushed for 234 yards on 37 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground. Stephenson praised the play of his dependable star rusher.
“He ran the ball really well,” Stephenson said. “We relied on him heavily that first half and at the end of the game just to kind of seal it. I was very proud of his effort. The offensive line was blocking their tails off as was the tight ends and fullbacks.”
Hames’ presence was even more important when Jackets’ starting quarterback Christian Lewis was injured with 3:47 left in the third quarter. The Jackets trotted out backup quarterback Dylan Faulkner, and the game plan shifted to heavily focus on the run game and not put much pressure on Faulkner.
Hames stepped up to the plate and continued to pound on Lithia Springs, and Faulkner capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Carson Griffin. Faulkner added another TD pass to Speer with 3:01 left in the fourth.
While Stephenson acknowledged Christian Lewis will be fine moving forward and could have come back into the game if he had to, Stephenson tipped his cap to the play of Faulkner coming in off the bench.
“Christian’s fine,” Stephenson said. “He tried to get back in. When they were taping him up, we had already gone up three scores. We just kept him out. Dylan (Faulkner) did an awesome job coming in there and filling in. We feel good about both of those guys.”
Lithia Springs started the game strong, as they scored on the games’ opening series on a five-yard touchdown run by Michael Wilson at the end of a 10-play drive. The rest of the first half saw exciting back-and-forth action highlighted by the aforementioned two touchdown runs by Hames, two touchdown passes by Christian Lewis and an impressive one-handed interception by Cole Speer off a pass from Lions’ quarterback Devon Green.
The Jackets will be back in action next Friday night, as they will visit Clarke Central for their second-round playoff match up. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.