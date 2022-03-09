The high school baseball season is less than a month old, but the Calhoun High School team, with its stellar start, has already gotten the state-rankers attention.
And that has set up an important, early Region 7-5A three-game showdown series this week between two of the top three 5A teams in Georgia.
The Yellow Jackets, who are coming off an unexpected week off due to all the funky weather, currently own a 12-2 record and that has them sitting second in the state behind 8-1 Loganville in the latest GHSA 5A rankings.
But here is where it gets interesting as the number three team in the state in those same rankings is Cartersville and it just so happens that those two teams play each other this week to start both teams' Region 7-5A schedule.
"We got a tough one right out of the gate," Calhoun head baseball coach Beau Edwards said. "Cartersville is always good. But we're excited about getting the Region schedule going. We've played a lot of baseball so far and I think the kids are ready to take the step season in our season."
We say it is the first week of games against the same team because in the six-team Region 7-5A, all the teams have a 15-game schedule, meaning they play each other three times.
And when those teams meet, they will play those three times in the same week with a solo game every Tuesday and then a doubleheader on Friday. And that is the schedule the Yellow Jackets will follow this week as they open the Region season at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at Cartersville before they return to Chip Henderson Field Friday night for a twinbill against the Purple Hurricanes that begins at 5 p.m.
And the reason would seem to be the pitching. Teams don't watch a schedule manipulation or situation where they might face the same opposing pitcher two or three times.
"The schedule was made up before I got here," Edwards said. "But when I was the regional coordinator at Ola High School, the reasoning behind scheduling like that was the pitching factor. If there was one really dominant pitcher on a team, you didn't want a situation where a team might see that same guy every time they played that one team.
"With this schedule, you're going to see three different starters or at least two, but probably three with the doubleheaders. But you're not going to see that one guy and I think that's the way it should be. And it can also help you develop three starters to help you get ready for the playoffs and those three-games series."
It has truly been an outstanding run thus far for Calhoun, which won its first nine games of the year before losing two-of-three last weekend in South Georgia. Their young pitchers have done the job, they have been scoring a lot of runs, and played fundamentally sound on defense.
While some baseball fans wondered how the transition from long-time and highly-successful head coach Chip Henderson to Edwards would go, it appears that concerns were totally unfounded with the Yellow Jackets having looked good from the very start.
Edwards rolls with his talent. It doesn't matter if a kid is a ninth-grader or a senior, if Edwards likes what he sees and likes his work ethic, that young man has a chance to be in the lineup or the pitching rotation.
All one has to do is look at the current pitching staff, which seems to consist of four main starters and three of those are freshman. Those hurlers are junior Cooper Evans and varsity rookies Avery Shiflett, Andrew Purdy, and Jax Bishop.
Edwards addressed that a couple of weeks ago.
"To me, if a kid goes out and competes and throws strikes, we don't worry about what grade he is in. He gets an opportunity to pitch," the new man in charge said. "And I know it's different and kind of unconventional to go with three freshmen in the rotation, but these young men have done really well. The main thing is they throw strikes.
"And when I say strikes, I don't mean throw it right down the middle. But I mean they pound the zone and work to contact and give our defense a chance to do their jobs. So we don't worry about anyone's age or grade, when they can throw strikes because this what we want and the players we've had start games, they throw strikes and that's what we're looking for."
They also throw hard, have a couple of different pitches they can get over the plate, and they don't seem fazed by who they are facing or the situation they are facing them in.
The Yellow Jackets have allowed 40 runs in their first 12 games, but 16 of them in two of those as they surrendered 10 to West Nassau High School in a 10-3 loss and six to Northwest Whitfield in a 10-6 win in the season opener back on Feb. 14. In those other games, they have given up 24 total and that includes a no-hit shutout over Sonoraville.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets have averaged more than seven runs a game with contributions coming from everywhere in the lineup. They have also had 10 or more runs in three of those games with more in a win over South Effingham and eight in victories over Dalton, Model and Gordon Lee.
"We've done a good job offensively," Edwards said. "At times, it's been the top of the lineup. At times, it's been the bottom half. We've gotten pretty consistent production out of the middle of the lineup. But I think, other than a couple of games where we've struggled at times to get that key hit we need with runners on, we've swung the bats well."
While Edwards does use different lineups in every game, Jacob Tolson and Andon Lewis as the 3-4 guys on the card has been pretty consistent because those guys have been so consistent, the coach said.
He also said that Region 7 is strong from top to bottom.
"I think our Region is very strong," Edwards said. "I think every team is very capable of beating everyone else, so we'll have to come ready to play every game. It's not a Region where you can take the night off or just throw your glove out there, and expect to win. This is a Region where you're going to have earn everything you get.
"And this is a tough series right off the bat here, so we're going to get tested right away. And you always want to get off to a good start in Region so you can parlay that into getting on a roll, but I think we need to go out and try to find a way to win that first game and go from there. But three straight games against Cartersville right away is going to be a real challenge."
Going into this week, the Yellow Jackets have, by far, the best record in the Region as four of the six are .500 or better.
Cartersville went into this week with a 6-2 record, but the Purple Hurricanes have also had good pitching early in 2022, having given up just 28 runs, or just over three a game, in those eight games.
Woodland is off to a 6-4 start while Blessed Trinity was 6-5. After that, Cass has won one of first 10 games and Hiram has won just one of its first 11.