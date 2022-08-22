Jackets seek first victory in Alabama Mike Tenney MTenney@CalhounTimes.com Mike Tenney Sports Editor Author email Aug 22, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Calhoun senior wide receiver Brant Arnold Tim Godbee Tim Godbee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Tenney Sports Editor Author email Follow Mike Tenney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Arrest records from the August 17, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Police: Citizen disrupts possible kidnapping attempt Jackets drop tough opener to Blessed Trinity, 36-25 Veteran Phoenix team faces new challenge Karavin Dew new sotball coach at Lafayette College Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.