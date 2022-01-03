Just in the natural progression of things, it would seem a 5A state championship is in the future for the Calhoun High School swimming and diving team.
And maybe even the very near future.
Just a few years ago, the Yellow Jacket boys team got in the top five in the team standings at the state meet for the first time in school history.
Then last year, the Yellow Jackets were third at the 4A-5A meet, finishing behind state champ Marist and then just 13 points behind second-place Woodward Academy. Marist had 321 points while Woodward had 284 and Calhoun followed with 271.
"That's our ultimate goal -- to win a state championship," Calhoun second-year swimming and diving head coach Devon Clayton said. "That's what we're working for. But we want to win that state championship because Calhoun has never done it. We would love to make history and get that first one for our program Even finishing second in the state is something that's never been done before here, but our goal is the state championship."
The Jackets are also jacked up about defeating Marist in November in a dual meet at the Ware Eagles' pool.
"We swam very well that day," Clayton said. "They've got a strong team but I feel like we've got a strong team also. But we know we can compete with them. We just need to keep dropping our times like we have been."
So far, the Yellow Jackets have 13 swimmers who will compete at the 2022 state meet next month in Atlanta. That includes four divers and being in all three relay races on the boys side.
And those relays are doubly important, literally, because the points in those events are doubled and a win in any of them is 20 on the score sheet, not just 10. If a school can win all three, and then just take a couple of other events or even place in a couple more, they are usually in contention to be standing as the team champion.
"We definitely want to put together three strong relays," Clayton said. "We're still looking at all of them and trying to figure out just who should swim in what event. I mean we have some ideas about that, but the relays are something we're still figuring out."
They enter the final month of the regular season, including Thursday's home meet at the Calhoun Aquatic Center, with time and four remaining meets to get a few more of their swimmers to the last and most important meet of the year.
"The kids have done a great job so far and we're hoping by the time we get to the Region meet, we have a few more qualify for state," Clayton said. "We've got a couple of people that are really close to meeting the state criteria to qualify, so we're hoping that in these final meets, they can keeping bringing that time down and qualify. And I think they will because they're all working very hard."
One example of that is freshman Bella Peek, who has made a big splash in her first year on the varsity and to qualify for the state meet for the 100-yard freestyle event, she must swim a time of 57 seconds flat or lower. As of this writing, her fastest time was a right-there 57.02, but Clayton was confident Peek would qualify.
"Bella's a real nice freshman and she's done a great job for us," Clayton said. "We're certainly hoping that we can get her under 57 and I think she will. I know she knows how close she is and I know she wants to reach that time, but that's just one example of how close a few of our kids who haven't made it, are to qualifying. We do have a pretty good-sized group that is already going, but we definitely would like to get as many of our swimmers as we can to the state meet."
The only certainty about any boys relay for Coach Clayton is on the 200-yard medley relay where the Yellow Jackets were second in the state last year (1:36.74) behind St. Pius X (1:36.54) in the closest team race of them all. Seniors Matthew Petty and Will Eickman will man at least two of the four positions, she said, like they did last year. Junior Brandon Webb, who has qualified as an individual, and will be on a relay, if not two, also was part of that foursome in 2021 along with Brody Bushong, who graduated.
Petty and Eickman both have also qualified for state individually with Petty going in both the 50- and the 100-free and Eickman to one of the sprints as well.
Petty was seventh in Georgia in the 50- (21.52) and fifth in the state in the 100- (48.12) last year, while Eickman came in fifth (2:00.49) at state in the 200- individual medley.
Five boys have reached the necessary bar to make it to state individually next month for the Yellow Jackets.
Webb, who was fifth in the state last year in the 100-yard butterfly (27.79), along with sophomore Nate Eichman (Will's younger brother), senior James Beamer, sophomore Andrew Pierce, and junior Colin Wood are Calhoun swimmers who will also be chasing gold and Clayton said each of them are in the mix to be on the relay teams as well.
"They have all been bringing down their times like crazy," Clayton said. "We're excited to see how they all do over the next few meets, leading up to Region. I think it will also help going down the stretch here that those kids are experienced swimmers and just about all of them were at state last year, so they know what they need to do to be swimming at their fastest at this time of the year, with Region and state coming up."
On the girls side, the Lady Jackets are led by senior Phoebe Reid, who competed at state in three events last year and has qualified for two once again. Reid took fifth in the individual medley and fifth in the backstroke (1:04.04) last year in Atlanta.
"Phoebe just does a great job," Clayton said. "She has a lot of experience and is a leader on our team. She's a sprinter and she can really do anything you ask her to do. But she's done a great job for us and I think she's going to have a big finish for us over the next few weeks as well."
Senior sprinter Zoe Tibbs is the other individual girl who will race at the state meet and she will compete in the shortest and fastest race of them all -- the 50-yard freestyle event.
"Zoe's swam very well," Clayton said. "The 50- is tough because it goes so fast and one mistake can be the difference between touching the wall first or being near the back, but she's a senior and she's another girl that I think has a chance to do well in the last few meets."
The team will send four divers to the state meet, including three boys. Senior Tyler Lane, senior Payton Myers, and freshman Kole Offutt are those guys and Lane and Myers made it to the state meet last year, but did not advance to the finals. Clayton said they are doing all they can to make sure they earn a spot in the finals this year.
Senior Kylie Swinford will represent Calhoun in the girls diving competition. She also made it to the state meet last February.