The Calhoun cross country teams were on the road again this past weekend at the Wire2Wire Invitational in Cartersville.The Jackets swarmed to a big day with multiple personal records in the varsity and JV races.Freshman Debora Lopez and Ally Talent led the way for the Lady Jackets in times of 25:55 and 25:58.Meleana Adcock, Linda Perez, Katrina Dong, Beyonce Brito, and Lisbeth Gutierrez all contributed to the team performance.The boys were led by freshman Xavier Hinojosa in a time of 17:47.Senior Enders Cinto and freshman Leyver Mendez finished soon after in times of 18:13 and 18:27.They were followed by Devon Dornan, Nicholas Repp, freshman Kevin Jacobo, and Israel Lopez. Freshman Caylon Trundle and sophomore Anthony Valazquez were the top finishers in the JV races.The Jackets will look to defend the county title on their home course at the Resaca Battlefield on Thursday in the Gordon County Cowbell Classic against Gordon Central and Sonoraville.