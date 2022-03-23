Winning 10 out of 14 events and doing very well in the others, the Calhoun Middle School track and field team had a great day last Thursday at its first home meet of 2022.
Individually, they won every competition except the 100-meter dash, the two hurdles races and the high jump, but were either or second or third, or both, in those four events.
The Jackets had five different runners win five different running events with two coming in the sprints and three coming in the distance.
Rylan Gobel won the 200-meter dash and led a sweep of the top three places by Calhoun runners. Goble just edged out teammate Jaden Perkins for first as Goble had a closing 24.72 and Perkins had a 24.74. Bo Queen was third for the Yellow Jackets with a 25.92.
Eighth-grader Hunter White won the 400-meter race (58.95) with the only time below a minute. The Jackets had three of the top five places overall with Queen finishing third (1:05.85) and Houston Wilson coming in fifth (1:06.61).
Eighth-grader Jaxon Moore won the 800-meters for Calhoun (2:31.00) by just a step over a Cass run (2:31.50) in a race that saw the home team collect three of the top four spots. Nate Nation was third (2:33.00) and seventh-grader Jack Theus was fourth (2:39.00).
Calhoun also went 1-2 in the 1,600-meter run. Eighth-grader Leyver Mendez won the mile (5:45.00) by seven seconds over Moore (5:52.00).
Calhoun seventh-grader Demetrius Clevino won the two-mile easily, finishing about 100 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, who was an eighth-grader. Clevino had the only time under 12 minutes (11:50.85) and the second place time (13:31.95) was the only other below 14 minutes.