Maybe the Calhoun High School football team should play a few more times on Thursday night.
Because that was most impressive.
With their best defensive effort yet and a touchdown in ever quarter, the Yellow Jackets closed out non-region action Thursday night at Phil Reeve Stadium with a solid 31-7 beating of Cedartown before a packed house.
The win was their third in a row and gives them a lot of momentum going into their 5-A Region 7 opener against Hiram back at the Hive this Friday night.
It was a 7-7 game late in the first quarter after teams scored on their opening drives, but after that the scrappy Yellow Jacket defense kept the speedy Bulldogs out of the end zone while the offense went on a 24-0 run over the duration of the game.
The home team took the lead for good on their second drive of the game on a nine-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a Sergio Sanchez 37-yard field when things stalled at the Cedartown 20.
A 32-yard reception by Cole Speer in double coverage was the big play in the drive. A Caden Williams 19-yard run took them inside the Cedartown 10, but a personal foul penalty moved them back and they had to settle for the 10-7 advatnage with 10:29 to go until halftime.
The Yellow Jackets would add a final touchdown just before the break when the teams traded fumbles and Calhoun took over near midfield.
On the first play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Christian Lewis threw a direct pass to Cole Speer, who then threw the ball down the field to a wide-open Quin Smith, for a 52-yard touchdown. The extra point gave the Jackets an eventual 17-7 halftime lead.