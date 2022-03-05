Jackets lose in overtime at 5A state semis

Calhoun's awesome basketball season came to an end Saturday night in Fort Valley in heartbreaking fashion with a 71-68 loss to Tri-Cities in the GHSA 5A state semifinals at Fort Valley State University.
The Bulldogs outscored the Jackets, 9-6, in the extra three minutes after the teams were tied at 62 at the end of the regulation to advance to Thursday night's 5A state championship game against number-one ranked Eagle's Landing in Macon. The Eagles began the evening with a 59-51 Jonesboro in the other 5A state semifinal.
Calhoun started the overtime with the first two baskets on shots by senior guard Brendan Gray and senior forward to go up 66-62, but Tri-Cities went on a 5-0 run for a 67-66 advantage with just over 60 ticks remaining.
Junior big man Dylan Faulkner, who has now topped the 1,000-point scoring mark in his career, gave Calhoun's its final lead at 68-67, but the Bulldogs would score the game's last four points for the win.
The Yellow Jackets led by a 13-10 count at the end of the first period but Tri-Cities got some shots to fall in the second and outscored the Region 7 representatives, 19-14, to take a 29-27 halftime lead.
The Jackets looked like they might get some breathing room in the latter half of the third period, taking a 47-39 lead at one point and holding a 51-41 advantage before the Bulldogs ended the third with a 6-2 run that cut Calhoun's lead to 53-47 to start the fourth.
In that final period, Tri-Cities held Calhoun to just nine points while scoring 15 to catch them at 62 at as the fourth quarter buzzer sounded.
Calhoun ends the year with a 22-6 record.
Tri-Cities stands 22-5 overall and Eagle's Landing is 27-3.