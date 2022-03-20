After opening with 12 games over the first 19 days of the high school baseball season, Calhoun has gotten to play just once in the past two weeks.
Between all the recent rain, snow, cold weather and an umpire shortage that has everybody scrambling to find someone to work makeup games, the state-ranked Yellow Jackets went nine days between games, played Cartersville last Tuesday to open Region 7-5A action, and then watched the rest of that three-game series with the Purple Hurricanes get washed away until next month when the rains came again Friday morning and postponed the teams' scheduled doubleheader that afternoon.
"We definitely needed a break after we had that stretch where we played what, six or seven games in seven days," Calhoun head coach Be au Edwards said. "We just needed the break. Our bodies needed the break. But when you have as much time off as we have had recently, it's tough. You definitely want to play when you're supposed too, but between the weather and not being able to get umpires right now, there's just not much we can do. But we definitely needed a break after playing all the games we did a couple of weeks ago, but not this long of a break."
He said the good thing is he has a deep team, so in practice, they've been doing a lot of intrasquad work and holding occasional scrimmages to try and stay game-ready.
"We definitely want to play these games, but I don't think we really lose anything by not playing," Edwards said. "We still scrimmage. We still get our work in as a team. The guys are still getting their work in. I mean, we're still trying to keep the practices light and moving and so I think we're fine there. We just want to be playing when we're supposed too and lately, we have't been able too."
That one game they have played in the last fortnight came at Cartersville last Tuesday in the Region 7-5A lid-lifter for both teams and the Yellow Jackets dropped a tough 4-2 decision to the 'Canes. The schools were then supposed to play two more times Friday afternoon at Chip Henderson field but that did not happen.
"It was a good ballgame," Edwards said of the first matchup with Cartersville. "Both sides, pitched very well. We had a chance early to put together a big inning, but we just didn't get that big hit that we needed. And they did all their damage in the fourth inning. But I think with a big hit here or there, it could have been a different outcome for us."
The Jackets scored their first run in the top of the first inning, jumping all over the Cartersville starter to load the bases with nobody out. But the 'Canes got out of it by allowing just one run.
They would add another run in the second inning but would not touch home plate again.
The Purple Hurricanes scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning.
Freshman Avery Shiflett was the starting pitcher for the Calhoun nine, going four innings before junior Jake Slaughter came on to work the final two innings.
"Avery threw well," Edwards said. "I think he got a little fatigued in the fourth inning, but he threw well. Jake came on and did a great job for us. We go to him when we need a shutdown situation and he's been very good in that role. And he did his job on Tuesday. But they both pitched well and kept us in the game."
Now the state-ranked Jackets -- number three in the latest GHSA 5A ratings -- are back in action this week with another Region 6-5A three-game series with a trio against Hiram. The Hornets were one of the few programs in north Georgia to get in their three scheduled Region games last week, but they dropped all three to Cass, putting them at 0-3 in the league and 1-13 overall going into this week's games with the Jackets.
They opened their three-game set Tuesday night at Chip Henderson Field (details were not available at press time) and then have the final two outings Friday evening, starting 5 p.m. in Hiram.
Edwards said they'll figure out who pitches this week as they go and right now it's really kind of all hands on deck.
"We've got four guys that we are very comfortable starting and we've got three or four other guys after that, that we know we can use as well if we choose too, so we're confident that whoever we call on will get the job done," he said. "But as far as this week and who will start for us, that's something we haven't (finalized) yet. But it's been a while unfortunately, since some of our guys have pitched live because we haven't been able to play lately, so we know everybody's available and it's something we feel pretty good about, no matter who we do decide to go with."
He said with just five runs scored in their last two games and all the down time, he knows what he wants to see out of his ballclub against the Hornets.
"I want to see us come out and put the ball in play," Edwards said. "We're still leaving runners on and the last couple of games we have played, we just haven't put enough pressure on the other team's defense by putting the ball in play. We were doing a good job with that early, making the other team play good defense and that's something we've got to get back too. So I want us to keep pitching like we have been and just put the ball in play like I know that we can."
While they would love to be 1-0 in the Region instead of the opposite of that, there is no panic in the Calhoun dugout.
"There is still a lot of baseball to be played and the good thing about baseball is we've got a chance to week to get it going again," Edwards said. "I definitely think we keep pitching like we have been and we start getting a few key hits here and there, we can definitely get back on a roll like we were just a couple of weeks ago. I know we definitely have the players to do it.
"But I also think if we can get back into a routine, that will be big for us. There was a lot of uncertainty (last) week with the rain and I think we all feel pretty fortunate that we got the one game in with Cartersville because of the way the weather was last week. But hopefully we can get back to playing every Tuesday and Friday and get back into a routine as a team. Baseball is not a game that you're supposed to play just once in two weeks, like we have."
The Cass-Hiram series last week was the only one in Region 7-5A that was completed as the Calhoun-Cartersville and Blessed Trinity-Woodland series were limited to just one game.
Cass swept Hiram by a combined 22-5 score in those three games to currently lead the Region with a 3-0 record while Cartersville and Blessed Trinity are each 1-0. Hiram is 0-3 while Calhoun and Woodland each both 0-1.