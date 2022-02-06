With two more impressive wins last week, the state-ranked Calhoun High School basketball team remains on top of the 5A Region 7 standings.
But the Yellow Jackets, who are the seventh-rated 5A team in Georgia, want to be standing there all by themselves come Saturday morning.
Head coach Vince Layson's team, which have won eight consecutive games to begin this week and are truly heating up at just the right time, started the final week of the 2021-22 regular season at 7-1 in the Region, but they were not alone as Hiram is also 7-1.
Blessed Trinity, which comes to Calhoun Friday night in the last slated game of the year, is alone in third place at 5-3. The other three teams are all below .500 as Cartersville was fourth at 3-5 and just a game ahead of Cass, which was 2-6. Woodland was 0-8 in the league.
The Yellow Jackets tried to stay right where they were in the league Tuesday night when they went to Cartersville to play the Purple Hurricanes for the third time this season after taking the first two matchups rather easily. (Details were not available at press time).
By winning Tuesday night, the Jackets assured themselves of either the top or second seed out of the Region and a first-round home playoff game when the GHSA postseason begins next week.
They also would go into Friday's clash with the Titans with either an outright Region championship hopes or at least a share of the championship intact. Hiram's final two region games this week were against Woodland Tuesday night and Cartersville Friday and it seems that the Hornets have an excellent shot to win those games and close the year at 9-1 in Region.
For Calhoun, they continued their late-season run last week with two more solid victories as first they tapped out Woodland, 85-72 last Tuesday and then closed with a 75-41 rout of Cass late Friday evening at The Hive.
They continued to display serious offensive firepower with another pair of high-scoring games last week. And with each game, the Yellow Jackets appear move cohesive as a unit with guys in sync at both the offense and defensive end.
In both games, they led by more than 20 points at halftime and would never look back.
Against Woodland, the game was not as closed as the final score would indicate because the Wolves scored 24 points in the final eight minutes against the Yellow Jackets' reserves, who had 14.
But it didn't really matter as the visitors had the first of their two 26-point quarters on the night to start the game and take a 26-13 lead after one period. They then held their hosts to just four baskets and 10 points in the second quarter, while adding 19 themselves to hold control, 45-23, at halftime.
The teams were making shots as a furious pace in the third, but Calhoun outscored Woodland, 26-25, for a 71-48 lead going into the fourth,
Senior forward Peyton Law and junior forward Dylan Faulkner each had 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets while freshman Emaree Winston finished with 10 and Senior forward Jaylan Harris closed with nine as those four young men scored 59 of the Gold's points.
Winston actually had a double-double on the night with a game-high 12 rebounds and Faulkner showed his passing skills with a team-high six assists.
It was pretty much the same way Friday night as the Yellow Jackets entertained the home folks with two great quarters of defense in which they held the Colonels to, not one, but two quarters of single-digit scoring.
They gave up just seven points to Cass in the first quarter, while notching 17 points to lead by 10 at the end of one.
The home team would pick up the tempo in the second, putting in 25 points while giving up 14 to lead by a commanding 42-21 count at halftime.
Both teams had 16 points in the third to keep Calhoun's advantage at 58-37 to start the fourth. But the Jackets turned up the defensive heat to boiling in those last eight minutes, allowing just four points to win going away.
Faulkner had a double-double in this one with 16 points and an outstanding 19 rebounds while Law paced the team in point-gathering with 19 points,
Winston was the third man in double figures, scoring 10 points and he and Law each had five rebounds in the win.
As for the GHSA 5A state rankings, Eagle's Landing leads the poll with a 21-3 record and St. Pius X is second at 20-3. Tri-Cities is third at 15-5 and Chapel Hill is fourth at 18-4 while Jonesboro rounds out the top five at 15-7.
Walnut Grove is sixth at 20-3 and just ahead of Calhoun. Southwest Dekalb, which is 18-5, is eight with Lithia Springs ninth and Woodland (Stockbridge) rounding out the top 10.
Calhoun started this week at 16-5.