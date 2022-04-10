It was a rough week for the Calhoun High School baseball team.
The Yellow Jackets lost four consecutive games, including a pair of important Region 7-5A contests against Cartersville, to fall into third place in the league with another Region series set for this week when they take on Woodland.
The Jackets are now just 5-4 in the Region and sitting behind Blessed Trinity and Cartersville as the home stretch arrives with just seven games remaining on the schedule going into this week.
The same thing that head coach Beau Edwards said a few days ago still applies to his team now.
"We've got to pick it up," he said before the Cartersville series. "It's April. We've got a lot of important games ahead of us and we've got to pick it up. The Woodland series is big for us and we still play them. The same with Blessed Trinity. So we've just got to pick it up and play the game like we're capable.
"Baseball is a very humbling game and it's humbled us a bit the last couple of weeks. But we've still got a chance to put everything back together and hopefully we can do that."
They started out last week by getting shut out for the second time in four games, falling 3-0 to 6A Rome in Floyd County.
The Wolves would score solo runs in the third, fifth, and sixth to account for their scoring.
Calhoun did have a couple of scoring threats in the game, but could not come up with that big blow when they needed it to get them on the scoreboard.
Then on Thursday, with a chance to climb in the Region standings, they were swept at Chip Henderson Field, falling 8-6 to Cartersville in Game One and then losing 6-2 in the nightcap.
In the first game, Calhoun came out swinging the bats, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. But unfortunately, they couldn't hold it.
Cartersville responded quickly, scoring twice in the top of the second to trim the Jackets' lead to 3-2 going into the bottom of the second.
The visitors would take the lead for good with a three-spot in the top of the fourth to go in front, 5-3. They added two more in the fifth before the hosts plated three runs in the bottom half to trail 7-6 after five.
They would put up an insurance run in the top of the seventh to make it 8-6 and get the Region 7-5A victory.
In the second game, the teams were tied at two entering the sixth inning before the Purple Hurricanes scored once to take a 3-2 advantage. They would put the game away with three runs in the top of the seventh to finish the scoring.
The visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a run in the top of the second before the home team scored a run in the bottom half of the inning and another in the fourth to knot the game up at two.
On Friday, looking to snap the longest losing streak of the year, they stepped out of Region play and went to Pike County High School in Zebulon and fell, 3-1, in a pitcher's dual for their fourth consecutive loss.
The Yellow Jackets are now down to seven games remaining on the year and they are back into the Region schedule this week, starting Tuesday night with a road game at Woodland. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
Then they return to Chip Henderson Field Friday for a doubleheader against the Wildcats with the first game pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
They will then play Blessed Trinity next week to complete the Region slate and are scheduled to end the regular season Saturday, April 23 at high noon at The Furnace against Sonoraville.
Heading into the final two weeks of action, Cartersville leads the Region with an 8-1 record, including three wins over Calhoun, and Blessed Trinity is right them at 7-2 and the Titans and Yellow Jackets have yet to play.
Calhoun is then in third place at 5-4 in the league and a game ahead of Cass, which is 4-5 and in fourth place.
Woodland is just behind both of them at 3-6 and alone in fifth place while Hiram sits 0-9 as everyone has has played nine games.
Besides the Calhoun-Woodland three-game series, other Region 7-5A three-game matchups this week have Hiram playing Blessed Trinity and Cartersville squaring off against Cass.