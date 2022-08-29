A long way from home, the Calhoun High School football team appears to have found itself.
That's because with a lot of high school websites across the southeast predicting they could not beat one of the best teams in Alabama, especially on the road, the Yellow Jackets turned Mission Impossible to Mission Accomplished by rallying from 11 points down two different times to take a wild 31-30 victory over Gardendale last Friday and now they are in the win column.
"It was very important that we win that game," Calhoun High School head football coach Clay Stephenson said. "It's like we told the kids, 'being 1-1 is so much better than being 2-0', and so it was a big win for us. And it was a big win for us just in our team development.
"We knew it was going to be tough, playing a really good opponent with a lot of size and speed and athleticism at their place. It's like we told the kids, 'we might not have been the biggest or the fastest or the strongest out there', but we just kept fighting and clawing and scratching and when you do that, you can overcome any the physical attributes the other team might have. But I'm just so proud of the kids and the coaches and just the job they did in preparing and being prepared and going out and playing the way we did. It was just a great high school football game and we feel really fortunate to get the (win)."
Now they will go for their second straight victory Friday night when they remain on the road with a trip to Creekview High School, to play the Grizzlies, who fell to 0-2 on the year with a 10-6 loss to Hillgrove.
Stephenson said he expects a slugfest.
"I think it's going to be an old-school type of game because they're a big strong team that you can tell has spent a lot of time in the weight room," he said. "So Creekview is a big, physical team that likes to play really physical and we have to match that physicality."
He said after playing their first two games on the road, he expects the Grizzlies' student body and fans to be jacked up about playing at home.
"This will be their game at home so they will be amped up and we've got to be ready for that," Stephenson said. "I don't think their scores so far are indicative of how good they really are. They're a big, physical team. They have good skill people. They're well-coached. So we expect another great game against a tough opponent on the road, but I think we're excited about the opportunity. We were a pretty happy group on the buses coming home (from Gardendale), so I think the kids are fired up about getting back out on the field.
And if this team turns on the turbos from this point, like they did last year and in past seasons, it may be the win about three hours west of Gordon County that ignited the outburst.
Stephenson said they won the special teams, turnover battle, and field position game and it was a totally different outcome than the week before in their opener.
"All the areas that we felt like we had to win to win the football game like the special teams and the turnover battle and field position were all areas that we won and it made all the difference," Stepheson said. "Our kickers did a great job. We recovered a couple of onside kicks and had them on their heels a little bit because of what we were doing with our kickoffs.
"And our punter, Andrew Purdy, had a phenomenal night. I think he averaged 46 yards a kick. He flipped the field for us a couple of times with a big kick. He pinned them back at the (one-yard-line) one time, which meant they had to go the length of the field. He just did a great job for us. And our kickers, we made our extra points and our field goal attempt. We had a few onside kicks and they did a great job with that. We felt like we played much better special teams and we came into the game with that as one of our goals."
They recovered three fumbles, with two of them directly thwarting Gardendale scoring opportunities.
The first came on the first drive of the game when it looked like the home team was about to score. Just as the Rocket runner reached the goal line, however, the ball was jarred out with defensive back Dustin Kerns picking it up and taking it over 90 yards the other way for the first score of the night and to set the tone for the game.
Later when the Rockets were knocking on the goal line again, they fumbled and this time, defensive end Kelly Wells came up with the loose ball to turn the team from Alabama away. Besides those two turnovers, the Jackets' also had a fumble recovery by linebacker Christian Smith and an interception from senior defensive back Bryant Arnold.
Stephenson also said their ability to stay close on the scoreboard and engaged in the good fight eventually got it done.
"I think the big thing was we were able to hang around," Stepehenson said. "We just hung around all night long. We were down by 11 twice (21-10 and 28-17) in the game, but we stayed in the game. We made the offensive plays we needed to get the two scores and get the lead their. They moved it on us, but defensively, we made the plays at the end that we needed to finish it off. It was just a great win for us, no question."