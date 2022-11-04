The Calhoun High School softball team had more wins — 23 — and less losses — 10 — than any other team in Region 7-5A.
And the final statistics compiled by quite a few of head coach Diane Smith’s players bear out the young team’s success. They had only two seniors on the roster and that pair contributed heavily to the team’s reaching the playoffs as the second seed out of the 7-5A.
The Lady Yellow Jackets had seven, or more than half, of the league’s top 13 batting averages.
Freshman shortstop Maggy Abernathy was second in the Region with a .504 batting average and one of just two players in the league to top the hallowed .500 mark.
Senior outfielder Alexis Speer hit .394 and led a group of six players who hit over .300 during the two-month-long season. Sophomore catcher Lyla West was fifth in the league and third on her team with a .381.
Junior infielder Sydney Bullard had a .333 norm and was just ahead of freshman Jordan Baker, who hit .329. Senior third baseman Ayrian Berner closed with a .324 hitting average, just ahead of freshman infielder Avery Eury, who completed her rookie varsity campaign at .322.
Abernathy was second in the 7-5A overall behind Cartersville senior Jordan Bishop, who had a .524 batting average in 29 games compared to Abernathy’s 33. She had 57 hits in 113 at-bats and 130 total plate appearances, smacking 16 doubles and five triples for a solid slugging percentage of .735, which was second in the league, and an on-base percentage of .558, which was also second. Besides that, she tied for fourth in the Region in stolen bases with 11.
Speer was the Region’s leader in three different offensive categories. She was the home run champ with nine, the slugging percentage leader at .788, and concluded play with 39 RBI while putting together a .425 on-base percentage. Speer ended with 39 hits in 99 at-bats and 107 trips to the plate altogether and also had 10 doubles and a triple on top of that, meaning 20 of her 39 hits were for extra bases.
Abernathy and Speer led the league in runs scored with 31 each.
West had 40 hits in 105 ABs and 113 total plate appearances and she also provided power, whacking 11 doubles, five doubles and a home run, giving her an .610 slugging percentage. She came in second in the Region in RBI with 32 was third in runs scored with 27. And she stole 10 bases while getting on base 41 percent of the time.
Bullard was 28-of-84 at the plate and she stepped in the batter’s box 94 times total. Six of her 28 hits were doubles, she scored 22 runs, had 16 RBI and had a .319 on-base percentage.
Jordan Baker shined in her first year on the varsity team, collecting 26 hits in 79 ABs with 97 plate appearances in 33 games. She contributed three doubles as well and scored 22 runs.
Berner had an excellent senior year, banging out 33 hits, including five doubles, in 102 at-bats and 119 appearances while scoring 23 times, driving in 19 runs, and stealing 12 bags. She also had a .382 on-base percentage.
Eury was another freshmen who did well in her first year on varsity, banging out 19 hits in 59 at-bats and 68 plate appearances. She had a .424 slugging percentage and a .382 on-base percentage. Three of her 19 hits were doubles and one left the yard.
Junior Elizabeth Wilkey was fourth in the Region in home runs, knocking the ball out of the park three times, and earning a .420 slugging percentage. And she tied her teammate Berner for seventh in the Region in RBI with 19.
In the circle, Calhoun’s three pitchers were among the top winners and had four of the lowest Earned Run Averages in the Region with freshman Ansley Hall and juniors Avery Greeson and Athens Hudson pretty much sharing the workload all year.
Hudson, along with Ava Perkins of Cartersville, led the league in wins with nine, but Hudson had the better record, going 9-2 while Perkins was 9-4. Hall was third in the league with an 8-5 record and Greeson closed the year at 6-3.
Hall was another ninth-grader that made Calhoun’s future look extremely bright, leading the Region with a 2.13 ERA. Greeson was third with a 2.29 and Hudson was fourth with a 2.69.
Hall allowed just 19 earned runs in 62.1 innings thrown, facing 288 opposing batters in 19 games. She gave up 41 runs altogether and she was third in the league in strikeouts with 59
Greeson gave up 22 earned scores in 67.1 innings of work. She appeared in 30 games and the opposition had 42 runs altogether against her.
Hudson threw the most innings of the trio with 75.1 and she gave up 29 earned runs in that time, but led the Region in strikeouts with 74. She pitched in 23 games and surrendered 39 runs altogether.