Jackets have second open date this week

For the Calhoun High School football team the next stop is the GHSA 5A playoffs.
And Yellow Jacket Nation is hoping those playoffs don't end until at least next month.
It's been a wild-and-crazy season for the Jackets, who are off this week after finishing the 2022 regular season last Friday night with a 30-16 win over spunky Cass that made the top seed out of Region 7-5A.
Calhoun led just 9-8 at halftime before they scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to break it open.
They've played the Who's Who of high school football teams in Georgia with seven of the 10 they've faced this year also headed to the postseason. That includes four of their Non-Region opponents -- Blessed Trinity, Gardendale, Sonoraville, and Cedartown -- and Cartersville, Dalton, and Cass from the 7-5A.
A lot of people wondered before the season began in August just how the then mostly-unknown and untested Yellow Jackets would hold up. Now in November, it appears playing the schedule they took on has them seriously battle-tested and totally ready for whatever comes next.
And exactly what, or more specifically who, comes next isn't known right although Calhoun will definitely host the fourth-seed out of Region 8-5A a week from Saturday.
At this moment there isn't a clear fourth-seeded team in the 8-5 with Eastside High School and Clarke Central both tied for third place with 3-2 records in their league, but Central beat the Eagles, 28-27 in overtime a couple of weeks ago to holds the tiebreaker if they end up tied, Clarke Central would hold the tiebreaker. (If by chance, the Yellow Jackets do wind up playing Clarke Central, it would be the third straight year the two teams have met in the playoffs with Calhoun winning the previous two games. The big difference between the two previous meetings would be that this time they would play at Phil Reeve Stadium instead of in Athens as they have done the previous years).
While Calhoun and the other five teams in the 7-5A completed their 10-game schedule last Friday night, the 8-5A has a full schedule this week with Eastside and Clarke Central playing teams that in opposite directions in the league. Eastside will go to Jefferson Friday night and Jefferson leads the Region with a 5-0 mark and the Dragons are looking for the win that will give them an unbeaten league mark.
Clarke Central, on the other hand, plays Winder-Barrow in a game in which the winner will go on to the playoffs while the loser could be out. Central is 3-2 in the league and WB is 2-3 but if they win, they'll both be 3-3 and WB would hold the tiebreaker over Central.
So while the Yellow Jackets can take a little time to pull themselves together this week because they are off this Friday, the team they eventually will play in the opening round of the playoffs will be a team that had to win this week to get to play next week.
When they do begin the playoffs next weekend, they will be in the opposite position they were last year. In the final week of the 2021 season, they fell to Cartersville, 21-14, in the rain dropping them to the number two playoff spot in the Region 7-5A.
They promptly turned things around in the postseason, though, winning four straight games to make it to the finals against Warner Robbins.
This year they head into the postseason with a three-game win streak, which is their longest of the season. So currently, they are just looking to maintain that winning streak and they want to find a way to stretch it to eight straight because that would make them 5A state champions.
But no one's thinking that far ahead yet and rightfully so with exactly who they will play still to be determined.
So yeah, we think it's been kind of a wild-and-crazy season for the Yellow Jackets because it seems week-to-week, you'e just not sure what's going to happen.
Now, just like the one they had last year, is it going to be a another wild-and-crazy 5A playoff run?